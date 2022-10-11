The Varanasi district court reserved its decision on Tuesday in the petition demanding a scientific study of the Shivling discovered within the disputed edifice in the Gyanvapi complex in May of this year. According to information provided by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, the case will be heard again on October 14, when District Judge AK Vishvesh will deliver the judgment.

Judgment has been reserved and will be pronounced on 14th October in kashi case by district judge varanasi on our application seeking scientific investigation of the shivlingam which has been found on 16.5.22 — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) October 11, 2022

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee Varanasi objected to the Hindu side’s request for a scientific analysis of the Shivling discovered during the complex’s survey, which was mandated by the court. The committee in charge of managing Gyanvapi has opposed the scientific examination of the Shivling on the grounds that it is located in a prohibited area.

The Muslim side in the current application had received notice from the court on September 22 instructing it to submit any objections to the plea that it might have. On September 29 and October 7, the issue was again heard, and the decision was anticipated to be made today.

A Shivling was discovered inside the Wazookhana of the mosque compound on May 16, 2022, during a survey by the court-appointed panel. The Hindu side said that this was major proof that the mosque was erected by razing Lord Vishweshwar’s temple in Kashi.

The Muslim side, on the other hand, stated that the object was a fountain that was no longer in use. On the same day, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar issued an order sealing the disputed location in the complex in response to a plea filed by the Hindu side’s attorney Vishnu Shankar Jain.

The Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex lawsuit has been a sensitive one, with the initial action seeking the right to worship on the site of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Five female Hindu petitioners argued in the complaint that the mosque is a component of the temple.

Meanwhile, on September 29, the Allahabad high court granted an interim stay on a Varanasi court judgement mandating the Archaeological Survey of India to perform a survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex until October 31.