Varanasi court defers verdict on plea seeking carbon dating of Shivling in Gyanvapi

The Varanasi High Court on Thursday postponed hearing on a petition by Hindu devotees seeking carbon dating of the Shivling discovered within the disputed Gyanvapi mosque premises until October 11. The bench led by District Judge AK Vishvesha announced that the decision would be issued at 2 pm on Tuesday.

The Court had ordered the filming of the disputed Mosque earlier this year based on a petition that requested permission to offer prayers to the Hindu deities on the outer side of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque. Following the filming, a Shivling was discovered in the ‘wuzukhana’, a place where Muslim devotees were washing their hands and feet before offering namaz.

However, the mosque administration denied any such existence, blatantly claiming that it was instead a component of the fountain system. “The court asked us to clarify two points – whether the structure found inside the mosque is a part of this suit property or not? Secondly, can the court issue a commission for scientific inquiry? We have submitted our reply,” Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side in the case was quoted saying.

“We said that it is part of our suit property and by virtue of Order 26 Rule 10A of CPC (Civil Procedure Code), the court has the power to direct scientific investigation. The Muslim side has sought some time to reply. The matter will now be heard on October 11,” he added.

Last month, the Varanasi district court had urged the Muslim side to register its objections after the plea was admitted. According to the Hindu side, its request was for seeking permission for carbon dating of the Shivling located on the Gyanvapi mosque compound, walls, and other buildings on the masjid complex.

However, there appeared to be a split among the Hindu litigants later on, when one of them filed a protest. Rakhi Singh, one of the five female plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex dispute, stated that carbon dating of the Shivling is anti-religious conduct and it would result in a mockery of the Sanatanis (Hindus) sentiments and beliefs.

According to Jitendra Singh Bisen, chairman of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Singh and Rakhi Singh’s representative, it might be regarded as an act of desecration. “It’s like placing a question mark on Shivling’s existence,” he had stated.

The Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi complex lawsuit has been a sensitive one, with the initial action seeking the restoration of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the site of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Five female Hindu petitioners argued in the complaint that the mosque is a component of the temple.

Meanwhile, on September 29, the Allahabad high court granted an interim stay on a Varanasi court judgement mandating the Archaeological Assessment of India to perform a survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex until October 31.