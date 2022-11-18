Sheep moving in circles of 12 days in China, watch viral video

A group of sheep were seen moving aimlessly in a circle for a period of twelve days in China. The sheep can be seen walking continuously in circles inside their fence in northern China in the video, which was captured on security cameras in early November.

People are stunned and perplexed as they try to make sense of the bizarre behaviour seen in the viral video. The sheep are completely healthy, and the cause of the strange situation is unknown, according to People’s Daily, a state-run news organisation in China, which tweeted a video of it on Wednesday.

Ms Miao, the sheep owner, claimed the spectacle began with a few sheep until the entire herd joined in, according to Metro.

Lots of sheep can be seen chasing each other around in a circle in the CCTV footage. Other sheep are lounging in a circle, with some ultimately opting to join in. Others stayed perfectly motionless in the centre of the circle. On November 4, the mystery films were shot in the Inner Mongolian city of Baotou. The flock is seen moving clockwise in an almost perfect circle.

The farm had 34 sheep pens, however only the sheep in pen 13 moved throughout the circling exhibit. Some believe the sheep’s behaviour is caused by Listeriosis, a bacterial ailment often known as “circling disease.” Listeriosis can cause one side of the brain to become inflamed, causing the sheep to behave strangely.

According to a report by News.com.au, “Initially, affected animals are anorectic, depressed, and disoriented. They may propel themselves into corners, lean against stationary objects, or circle toward the affected side.”

Outbreaks are often caused by rotten or low-quality fodder. In sheep and goats, however, death generally occurs within 24-48 hours of the onset of symptoms.

Last year, sheep in East Sussex sparked a similar sensation when they were seen standing in concentric circles. Scientists have long wondered why some species, such as sharks and turtles, move in circular patterns. However, they have yet to reach a conclusion as to why.