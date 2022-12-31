Saturday, December 31, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBank gross NPA at 7-year low at 5%, net NPA at 10 year low:...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Bank gross NPA at 7-year low at 5%, net NPA at 10 year low: What the RBI Financial Stability Report says

RBI’s FSR highlighted that the improvements in asset quality, a return to profitability, and strong capital and liquidity buffers of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) are contributing to the buoyant demand for bank credit and early indications of a revival in the investment cycle.

OpIndia Staff
Reserve Bank of India , RBI , FSR , Financial Stability Report
Reserve Bank of India Image Source: Orissapost.com
7

On December 29, Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its Financial Stability Report (FSR). In September 2022, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) fell to a seven-year low of 5%.

According to the FSR report, net non-performing assets (NNPA) fell to a 10-year low of 1.3 percent in September 2022.

In terms of sectoral asset quality, the RBI’s Financial Stability Report noted that banks’ gross non-performing assets improved in most of the sectors. The GNPA ratio continued to improve in the industrial sector, but it remained elevated in the gems and jewellery and construction sub-sectors. However, asset quality in the personal loans segment improved in H1FY23, particularly for housing and vehicle loans.

In the 26th issue of FSR, RBI noted that the global economy is confronted with formidable headwinds with recessionary risks looming large. The combination of multiple shocks has clamped financial conditions and raised volatility in financial markets.

RBI’s FSR highlighted that the improvements in asset quality, a return to profitability, and strong capital and liquidity buffers of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) are contributing to the buoyant demand for bank credit and early indications of a revival in the investment cycle.

In the foreword of the FSR, Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor highlighted that “the results of the stress tests presented in this issue of the FSR imply that banks would be capable of coping with even severe stress conditions if they materialized. Furthermore, in spite of formidable global headwinds, India’s external accounts remain well-cushioned and viable.”

Macro stress tests for credit risk show that SCBs can meet the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress situations. Under the baseline, medium, and severe stress scenarios, the system-level capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) in September 2023 is projected to be 14.9%, 14.0%, and 13.1%, respectively, the FSR stated.

The stress tests for open-ended debt mutual funds revealed no breaches in interest rate, credit, or liquidity risk limits. The consolidated solvency ratio of both life and non-life insurance companies remained above the stipulated minimum level.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
610,315FollowersFollow
28,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com