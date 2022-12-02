On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the Government Law College in Indore took six of its professors including off duty for allegedly promoting love jihad and other anti-social ideas among the students. The decision came after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused these professors of being anti-establishment and encouraging negative anti-social thoughts and fundamentalism against the union government.

The ABVP, on Thursday, protested in Indore alleging that some teachers at the Government New Law College in the city were promoting ‘love jihad’. It was also alleged that the professors were promoting religious fundamentalism and instilling negative things about the country’s government and the army in new students’ minds. Following the protests, the college management has asked for a retired district court judge to probe the allegations.

Along with that, six teachers including four Muslim teachers have been removed from academic work for five days. They are identified as Professor Mirza Moziz Beg, Professor Ameek Khokar, Professor Suhail Ahmed Wani, Professor Milind Kumar Gautam, Professor Feroze Ahmed Meer, and Poornima Bise.

A college official shared the information about this move. Deependra Thakur, president of ABVP’s unit at Government New Law College, said that the complaint was submitted on his behalf to the college principal Dr. Inamur Rahman. It has been alleged that some teachers are promoting religious fanaticism among the new students of this institute. They allegedly put negative thoughts about the army and government of India in their minds. The ABVP has said that the professors have created different messaging groups of students which are used to spread hate messages.

The action was taken after ABVP members met principal Inamur Rahman and lodged a complaint against the teachers. They gheraoed the principal and demanded action against the six teachers accusing them of spreading religious bigotry. They said that the professors talk only about religion in the classes and don’t discuss the course material.

It has also been alleged in the complaint that every Friday, the principal of the college, Muslim teachers, and students of this community go to the mosque to offer namaz. There are no classes at this time. Thakur said, the complaint also alleged that love jihad was being promoted and meat was being consumed on the college campus. It is also alleged that the teachers invite girl students to meet them in private.

College principal Dr. Inamur Rahman said, “The atmosphere in our college is not the same as the allegations being made. However, ABVP’s complaint is serious and I have decided to get it investigated by a retired district court judge.”

He added, “On the complaint of ABVP, six professors have been relieved from academic work for five days so that the investigation is not affected. These include four Muslim teachers. Among those temporarily removed from academic work are two Hindu teachers against whom the ABVP has accused of indiscipline, acting at will, and not talking to students properly.

According to the Times of India, Dr. Bise, who is facing an inquiry, said she was not aware of the action. “There was a ruckus in the college for several hours after 4 pm. I never knew I was embroiled in controversy”, she said. Dr. Baig said he knew about the investigation through online messages. He said, “I have not received any official letter or communication from the institute. After getting anything from the institute, I will be in a position to answer it tomorrow.”