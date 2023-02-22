Many aspirant youths looking for job and money are sometimes trapped by so-called recruitment agents and their life turns into hell. One such incident happened recently with a young man from Talala in the Gir-Somnath district of Gujarat. On the instructions of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi and under the guidance of Gir-Somnath Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja, the Gir-Somnath police have brought the youth together with the family.

According to reports, a young man from Talala in the Gir-Somnath district was illegally confined to Myanmar. The youth’s father Jagmalbhai Karshanbhai Bamrotia lodged a complaint at Talala police station in this regard. When OpIndia spoke to Jagmalbhai, father of the victim, Nirav Bamrotia, about this subject, he shared with us some eye-opening information.

Ahmedabad-based agent Soham Pandya and Dubai-based agent Irfan came together to execute a fraud

Jagmalbhai said in September last year, his son Nirav reached Dubai for a job in a private company through an agent named Soham Pandya of Ahmedabad. There he worked for about three months. Soham took Rs 2.5 lakh for this.

While he was working in Dubai, Nirav came in contact with an agent named Irfan from Dubai. Irfan promised him a job in Thailand with another private company. Lured by higher salaries, Nirav had also agreed to it.

After this, Dubai-based agent Irfan made a Myanmar visa in the name of Nirav and sent him to Myanmar instead of Thailand. With this visa, Nirav was airlifted from Dubai to Yangon City, a city in Myanmar, in December.

What happened in Myanmar?

In Yangon City, Myanmar, he started working for a company called FENGQINGYANG COMPANY LIMITED. Within a few days, he realized that he was being cheated, so he told the company management that he wanted to return to India.

In a conversation with OpIndia, Nirav said that as soon as he talked about going back to India, he was locked in a separate room. Seven other youths were also there in this room, out of which 4 were from Uttar Pradesh and 3 were from Indonesia. Nirav said that at one time he felt that he could never return to India from there.

But one day, somehow, when he got a mobile phone, he called his father and told him the whole thing and requested his father to rescue him. His father told OpIndia that he had requested the management of the Myanmar-based company to send his son to India and also sent Rs 17 lakh on its demand. But even after getting the money, they did not allow Nirav to come to India.

Finally, on the 17th of February 2023, Nirav’s father directly approached the Talala police station in the Gir-Somnath district for help. Talala police and Gir-Somnath police took the matter very seriously.

It was only with the help of the police and the government that Nirav could come back

The police swung into action after Jagmalbhai informed the Talala police about the matter. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi also directed the police to take the incident seriously and bring him back to Gujarat at any cost.

Under the guidance of Junagadh Range IGP Mayanksinh Chavda and Gir-Somnath Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh N Jadeja, PSI R.H. Maru of Talala police station and his team started a thorough investigation. They were in constant touch with the Immigration Department of the Government of India and the Immigration Department of Myanmar in this regard under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police and informed them about the incident.

In connection with this incident, complete information including the entire bio-data of Nirav, who was trapped in Myanmar, his visa and passport as well as his location in Yangon City in Myanmar, was given to the Immigration Department of the Government of India. With the help of the Myanmar Immigration Department, Nirav, and the others trapped with him were rescued by the agencies.

On February 19, Nirav Jagmalbhai Bamrotia was flown to India from Yangon City in Myanmar and from there to Ahmedabad and his village. The Gujarat Police not only rescued Nirav but all the Indians trapped with him.

It is worth mentioning that ever since it was reported that her son was trapped in Myanmar in this way, Nirav’s mother had given up food and water. When Nirav reached home, she consumed the food with his hands.

Seeing Nirav return home safely, his entire family became very emotional. Nirav’s father thanked the Talala and Gir-Somnath police, immigration department, and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi for helping throughout this whole incident.