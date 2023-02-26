On Friday (February 24), Maharashtra’s Ministry of Home Affairs approved the decision to rename ‘Aurangabad’ city, named after Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb.

The name of the city, which has over 30% Muslim population, has been changed to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. It must be mentioned that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Bhosale, the son of Shivaji, was brutally executed by Aurangzeb in 1689.

While the decision to rename Aurangabad was taken last year (first by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and then the Eknath Shinde faction), it only came to fruition on Friday, February 24 this year.

As expected, admirers of the Mughal tyrant were not pleased with the development. A miffed Shaikh Sadeque, the President of the Tipu Sultan Party (TSP), wrote, “If you hate the Mughals so much, then, break everything that they have created”

अगर आप मुगलों से इतनी ही नफरत करते हों तो मुगलों ने बनाए हुए सभी चीजों को तोड़ दो। — Prof Shaikh Sadeque (@TSP_President) February 25, 2023

Former NDTV journalist and incumbent ‘Aurangabad’ MP Imtiaz Jaleel, was aghast at the decision of the Maharashtra government. On Friday (February 24), he threatened, “Aurangabad is, was, and will always be our city. Now, wait for our show of strength for Aurangabad.”

He further warned, “A massive morcha for our beloved city! Get ready Aurangabadis to defeat these forces (BJP) playing politics in the name of our city. We condemn & we will fight.”

Aurangabad is, was and will always be our city. Now wait for our show of strength for Aurangabad. A massive morcha for our beloved city! Get ready Aurangabadis to defeat these forces (BJP) playing politics in the name of our city. We condemn & we will fight. https://t.co/ItvoTHcXAB — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) February 24, 2023

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the decision to rename Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar was taken to drive a wedge between the Hindu and Muslim communities.

He said, “This move by the central government shows that there is an attempt to create discrimination. The government is trying to divide the Hindus and Muslims in the country.”

Islamist Twitter handle, India Muslim History, also cried foul over the development. “Historic city Aurangabad has been renamed as Sambhajinagar by the govt. This is an outrageous step that has been done without checking the history of the region,” it lamented.

Historic city #Aurangabad has been renamed as #Sambhajinagar by the govt. This is an outrageous step that has been done without checking the history of the region. #Aurangabad was founded by Malik Ambar, one of the greatest Adil Shahi general of Ahmadnagar Sultanate.#Thread pic.twitter.com/aYSb3rQW6Y — India Muslim History (@syedurahman) February 25, 2023

Dubious ‘historian’, Audrey Truschke, also suffered a meltdown last year when the Maharashtra government took the decision to rename Aurangabad.

“Thinking today about Sambhaji, a seventeenth-century Maratha ruler who, by the end of his life, had alienated many supporters through brutal and miscalculated tactics. Seems that those who honour him may honour his legacy too. #Sambhaji,” she had tweeted.

Thinking today about Sambhaji, a seventeenth-century Maratha ruler who, by the end of his life, had alienated many supporters through brutal and miscalculated tactics.



Seems that those who honor him may honor his legacy too. #Sambhaji — Dr. Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) June 30, 2022

Recently, controversial actor Naseeruddin Shah was also seen defending Mughal tyrants and trying to whitewash their bloody legacy.

Shah, who is playing the role of Akbar in ‘Taj–Divided by Blood’ web series, said, “…The Mughals didn’t come here to loot. They came here to make this their home and that’s what they did. Who can deny their contribution.”

He further added, “If everything they did was horrible, then knock down the Taj Mahal, knock down the Red Fort, knock down Qutub Minar.”