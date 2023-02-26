Sunday, February 26, 2023
Updated:

Mughal lovers in India suffer a meltdown after Aurangabad city’s name changed to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

The decision to rename Aurangabad was taken in 2022, first by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and then by the Eknath Shinde faction.

OpIndia Staff
Aurangabad
Representative image via The Financial Express
9

On Friday (February 24), Maharashtra’s Ministry of Home Affairs approved the decision to rename ‘Aurangabad’ city, named after Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb.

The name of the city, which has over 30% Muslim population, has been changed to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. It must be mentioned that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Bhosale, the son of Shivaji, was brutally executed by Aurangzeb in 1689.

While the decision to rename Aurangabad was taken last year (first by the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and then the Eknath Shinde faction), it only came to fruition on Friday, February 24 this year.

As expected, admirers of the Mughal tyrant were not pleased with the development. A miffed Shaikh Sadeque, the President of the Tipu Sultan Party (TSP), wrote, “If you hate the Mughals so much, then, break everything that they have created”

Former NDTV journalist and incumbent ‘Aurangabad’ MP Imtiaz Jaleel, was aghast at the decision of the Maharashtra government. On Friday (February 24), he threatened, “Aurangabad is, was, and will always be our city. Now, wait for our show of strength for Aurangabad.”

He further warned, “A massive morcha for our beloved city! Get ready Aurangabadis to defeat these forces (BJP) playing politics in the name of our city. We condemn & we will fight.”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the decision to rename Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar was taken to drive a wedge between the Hindu and Muslim communities.

He said, “This move by the central government shows that there is an attempt to create discrimination. The government is trying to divide the Hindus and Muslims in the country.”

Islamist Twitter handle, India Muslim History, also cried foul over the development. “Historic city Aurangabad has been renamed as Sambhajinagar by the govt. This is an outrageous step that has been done without checking the history of the region,” it lamented.

Dubious ‘historian’, Audrey Truschke, also suffered a meltdown last year when the Maharashtra government took the decision to rename Aurangabad.

“Thinking today about Sambhaji, a seventeenth-century Maratha ruler who, by the end of his life, had alienated many supporters through brutal and miscalculated tactics. Seems that those who honour him may honour his legacy too. #Sambhaji,” she had tweeted.

Recently, controversial actor Naseeruddin Shah was also seen defending Mughal tyrants and trying to whitewash their bloody legacy.

Shah, who is playing the role of Akbar in ‘Taj–Divided by Blood’ web series, said, “…The Mughals didn’t come here to loot. They came here to make this their home and that’s what they did. Who can deny their contribution.”

He further added, “If everything they did was horrible, then knock down the Taj Mahal, knock down the Red Fort, knock down Qutub Minar.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

