The Punjab Police has started acting against Amritpal Singh and his followers from ‘Waris Punjab De’ who stormed the Ajnala Police Station along with his aides using weapons like swords and guns to free his accomplice Lovepreet Toofan. The arms licenses of 9 of his aides have been canceled following the incident.

Amritpal’s supporters were seen brandishing weapons during the attack on Ajnala Police Station. Arms licenses of 9 of Amritpal’s aides have already been canceled and they have asked Jammu and Kashmir authorities for the cancellation of another one’s license.

It is being said that strict action will be taken against Amritpal and his accomplices once the G-20 Summit is over. It is to be noted that the G-20 representatives will assemble in Punjab from 15 to 17 March for Education Summit and from 19 to 20 for discussing Labour issues.

The 9 aides whose licenses have been canceled are Harjeet, Baljinder, Ram Singh Barada, Gurmat Singh, Avatar Singh, Varinder Singh, Amritpal, Harpreet Devgan, and Gurbhej Singh. Talvinder Singh got his arms license from Jammu and Kashmir so it can’t be canceled right now, but authorities in the concerned UT have been informed about the situation.

The attack on Ajnala Police Station

Supporters of Amritpal Singh attacked the Ajnala Police Station as they protested against the arrest of Amritpal’s aide Lovepreet Toofan.

After the attack, Punjab Police said, “What happened should not have happened. Punjab Police did not retaliate because Amritpal had brought Guru Granth Sahib with him. If we had retaliated, things would have gone awry. We respected Guru Granth Sahib”.

Ex-Chief Minister of the state, Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed concern over the dramatic episode and alleged, “This is not only a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab, but it is also more serious than that.” He further emphasized that the occurrence had significant security ramifications for both the state and the nation.

Punjab Police later released Lovepreet Toofan claiming “enough proof of his innocence” after the violent protest.

#WATCH | Punjab: Supporters of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh break through police barricades with swords and guns outside Ajnala PS in Amritsar



They’ve gathered outside the PS in order to protest against the arrest of his (Amritpal Singh) close aide Lovepreet Toofan. pic.twitter.com/yhE8XkwYOO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Our reporting on Amritpal Singh and his rise as a pro-Khalistan leader can be accessed here.