In a bizarre sequence of events in Ajnala during the ‘peaceful protests’ led by pro-Khalistan self-proclaimed religious leader Amritpal Singh, the Punjab Police has decided to surrender by canceling the FIR against close aide of Singh, Lovepreet Toofan and release him by tomorrow. The Police said that enough evidence had been obtained proving the innocence of Toofan, who was arrested on February 18 in a kidnapping and assault case.

“As per the evidence presented before us, Lovepreet Toofan will be discharged. SIT constituted to investigate the case,” said SSP Amritsar to ANI. “They have given enough proof that he (detained Lovepreet Toofan) is innocent. SIT has taken cognizance of it. These people will peacefully disperse now and the law will take its own course,” Commissioner of Police Amritsar added.

They have given enough proof that he (detained Lovepreet Toofan) is innocent. SIT has taken cognizance of it. These people will peacefully disperse now and the law will take its own course: Commissioner of Police Amritsar pic.twitter.com/5N8n4xNj4H — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

The news was also confirmed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader in Amritsar, Harpal Singh Blair, who said that no ‘false case’ should have been registered in the first place. “We came to talk to Admin that FIR has been registered against Lovepreet Toofan. It also included Amritpal Singh’s name. No false case should’ve been registered. Admin accepted Lovepreet wasn’t involved, so they’ll release him tomorrow and cancel the FIR,” Blair stated.

We came to talk to Admin that FIR has been registered against Lovepreet Toofan. It also included Amritpal Singh’s name. No false case should’ve been registered. Admin accepted Lovepreet wasn’t involved,so they’ll release him tomorrow&cancel FIR: Harpal Singh Blair, SAD (Amritsar) pic.twitter.com/lAtbPdO2hH — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

The supporters of Amritpal Singh and Lovepreet Toofan gathered in Ajnala today and conducted ‘peaceful’ protests using lathis, swords, and guns. The protesters attacked the Police with sticks and also broke the police barricades. The protesters took over the police station as they demanded the cancellation of the FIR and the release of Toofan.

Singh’s followers had congregated in the morning to hold a demonstration at Ajnala police station concerning an FIR lodged against Amritpal and associates. To stop them from arriving at the station, Police had barricaded the area with additional forces from five districts. This came a day after Amritpal Singh had called his supporters to come in large numbers to the Police Station at 11 AM, where he would appear and demand the cancellation of the FIR.

Amritpal Singh is the president of Waris Punjab De, an organization that was started by pro-Khalistani actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident last year.

Notably, the complaint against Amritpal Singh and his associates was filed by Varinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib. The complainant accused Amritpal and his gang of abducting and attacking him when he came to Ajnala for a spiritual event. Amritpal denied the accusations and claimed that the case was registered against him and his followers on the complaint of a “mentally unstable” person who had made derogatory statements against his jatha.

Amritsar | False news being circulated that police personnel was injured. The truth is that he was injured after he took a fall. In fact,10-12 of our people were hurt.Within 24hrs,Tufan Singh should be released.We won’t even wait for 24 hrs:Amritpal Singh, chief ‘Waris Punjab De’ pic.twitter.com/qbkHwPy8kS — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

In a statement to the media, Singh said that FIR was registered against him with a political motive. “If they do not cancel the case in one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next,” he added. Furthermore, he threatened to display his strength if the FIR is not withdrawn.

He also denied the claims that his supporters attacked the Police. He said that false news is being circulated that police personnel was injured during the protest. “The truth is that he was injured after he took a fall. In fact, 10-12 of our people were hurt. Within 24 hrs, Toofan should be released. We won’t even wait for 24 hrs,” he said.

Singh also threatened Home Minister Amit Shah and said that he would be taken down from his position if he creates barriers in the path of the Khalistani movement. “Amit Shah had said that he won’t let the Khalistan movement rise. I had said that the same was done by Indira Gandhi and if you do the same then you’d have to face consequences. If the Home Minister says the same to those demanding ‘Hindu Rashtra’, then I’ll see if he remains Home Minister,” he threatened.

Amritsar | False news being circulated that police personnel was injured. The truth is that he was injured after he took a fall. In fact,10-12 of our people were hurt.Within 24hrs,Tufan Singh should be released.We won’t even wait for 24 hrs:Amritpal Singh, chief ‘Waris Punjab De’ pic.twitter.com/qbkHwPy8kS — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Earlier on February 21, Singh had issued a veiled threat to Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the latter will have to face a similar fate as that of Indira Gandhi. “Indira tried to suppress, what happened? Now Amit Shah can fulfill his wish and see”, he said.

The organization Waris Punjab De was established by Deep Sidhu, an actor-turned-activist. He gained popularity among pro-Khalistani elements during farmer protests. Sidhu died in a road accident in February 2022. Amritpal Singh was declared head of Waris Punjab De following Sidhu’s death. At that time, Singh was in Dubai. In September 2022, he returned to India and officially took charge of the organization. Since that day, he has been preaching Sikhism in Punjab and connecting with the youth. Armed guards accompany him everywhere, and there is a striking resemblance between how he preaches and how Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale preached Sikhism during his initial days as a Sikh leader.