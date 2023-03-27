Monday, March 27, 2023
As Atiq Ahmed is transferred from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh, national media covering the ‘event’ shows live pictures of him urinating on the way: Watch

This was not the first instance of Atiq Ahmed's urination making news. A similar video also surfaced last night when he took a break to pee at a petrol pump.

Atiq Ahmed shown live taking a break for urination by national media
On March 27, media channels covering gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s transfer from Gujarat Jail to Uttar Pradesh Jail showed him taking a break to urinate live on their channels. Several clips from Aaj Tak’s live reporting of the ‘event’ went viral on social media platforms. Though the particular segment has been removed from the reports on Aaj Tak’s YouTube channel, the clips are already viral and are making the rounds on social media.

Earlier, Atiq Ahmed’s car almost overturned after hitting a cow on the road. Sadly, the cow died in the accident. Atiq Ahmed was taking a 1200 KM journey from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj as he gets transferred in the Umesh Pal murder case. Before getting onto the van for the journey, Ahmed had expressed fear that he will be killed by the UP police team. “Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)…Mujhe inka programme maloom hai…Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme…They want to murder me),” he was heard saying.

This was not the first instance of Atiq Ahmed’s urination making news. A similar video also surfaced last night when he took a break to pee at a petrol pump.

Atiq Ahmed has been lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail since June 2019. The Supreme Court directed the transfer of Atiq Ahmed to a high-security jail in Gujarat on charges of kidnapping and assaulting a businessman while in prison.

Since then, Atiq Ahmed has been in Sabarmati Central Jail. He pleaded with the court not to keep him in UP jails, saying there was a threat to his life. However, he is being taken to Prayagraj, where he will appear in a 2006 case before the court. He will also be questioned in the Umesh Pal murder case.

