Monday, March 27, 2023
Police car carrying Atiq Ahmed almost overturns as it hits a cow en route to Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad, cow killed

Incidentally, only moments before the incident, when the convoy had stopped for a loo break, Atiq Ahmed had confidently stated that he was not scared when questioned about his Vikas Dubey-style 'encounter' jokes and memes circulating on the internet.

OpIndia Staff
Cow dies after car carrying Atiq Ahmed collides
On Monday, March 27, a vehicle with the convoy of police shifting gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Uttar Pradesh narrowly escaped overturning as it hit a cow while it passed through the Shivpuri area in UP. The convoy was en route to Prayagraj from Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad when the incident took place.

The cow was reportedly killed on the spot following the accident.

According to reports, the convoy driving gangster Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj was passing through the Kharai checkpoint in Shivpuri when a cow suddenly came in front of Atiq Ahmed’s vehicle and collided with it. The collision was so intense that the cow died on the spot, just as the van was going to flip over. Following that, the entire convoy was paused for a short period of time before proceeding to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Incidentally, only moments before the incident, when the convoy had stopped for a loo break, Atiq Ahmed had confidently stated that he was not scared when questioned about his Vikas Dubey-style ‘encounter’ jokes and memes circulating on the internet.

Atiq Ahmed remark contradicted what he had indicated prior to the 1200 km journey in a police van on Sunday (March 26). Ahmed had, in fact, expressed concern about being killed by the UP police team in an encounter. “Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)…Mujhe inka programme maloom hai…Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme…They want to murder me),” he was heard saying.

Soon after netizens took to social media to share jokes and memes about the possible ‘encounter’ of the gangster-politician by the Uttar Pradesh police. Given that gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter after he tried to escape police custody, social media users joked that the deceased has been waiting in anticipation of Atiq Ahmed in heaven.

Meanwhile, responding to UP police car’s turning turtle DGP Devendra Singh Chauhan said that our cars don’t, accused do. Ahmed will be produced before the court in a 2006 case. He is also expected to be questioned in the Umesh Pal murder case.

