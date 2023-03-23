On Thursday, March 23, cops in pursuit of Amritpal Singh, have claimed to have recovered CCTV footage which showed the last location of the fugitive Khalistani leader in Haryana’s Shahbad area. The CCTV footage shows a man walking with an umbrella, who is suspected to be Amritpal Singh. The footage is from Sidhartha Colony in Shahbad Markanda, Kurukshetra.

As per media reports, police is suspecting that Amritpal crossed over to Haryana after escaping Punjab, where he took shelter in a lady’s house in Shahbad on the intervening night of March 19-20.

Based on the footage, the police have arrested the woman identified as Baljeet Kaur, who allegedly provided shelter to the Khalistani leader and is questioning her about his whereabouts.

According to reports, Baljeet Kaur was in touch with Papalpreet Singh, Amritpal’s ‘mentor’ who assisted him in escaping. The fugitive is claimed to have arrived at the lady’s house on a scooter with Papalpreet. According to sources, Baljeet and Papalpreet have known one other for two years. This was discovered after Baljeet’s brother informed the police that Amritpal was hiding at his sister’s residence. Haryana Police detained the woman and turned her over to Punjab Police after getting a tip-off.

Besides, the Punjab police have also arrested Tajinder Singh Gill, a gunman who worked for Amritpal. “Various pictures of him (Gill) holding weapons can be seen on social media. When the records were checked, it was found that he did not have a gun license. An FIR has been registered against him under section 188 of IPC. He was also involved in the Ajnala incident,” Harsimrat Singh, DSP of Khanna, Punjab told news agency ANI.

Punjab | A person identified as Tajinder Singh Gill has been arrested. He used to work as a gunman with Amritpal Singh. Various pictures of him holding weapons can be seen on social media. When the records were checked, it was found that he did not have a gun license. FIR was… pic.twitter.com/L0sfCfUwFU — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

Punjab Police question the wife and mother of Amritpal Singh over alleged foreign funding

Earlier in the day, the police questioned the family members of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and fugitive Amritpal Singh. A police team comprising senior officials questioned Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur, father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur for nearly an hour at the Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar.

Reportedly, a woman police officer questioned Amritpal’s wife Kirandeep and mother Balwinder Kaur in connection with the alleged foreign funding for the activities of Amritpal Singh and his group ‘Waris Punjab De’.

Although the Police refused to give any details regarding the questioning of Amritpal’s family, reports suggest that the police may have inquired about Kirandeep’s alleged past connection with radical Sikh organisation