A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court in Nadiad has sentenced one Mustafa Miyana who raped his -year-old stepdaughter to death. The case is from the Matar taluka of the Kheda district in Gujarat.

According to reports, a minor girl (aged 11 years and 10 months) became pregnant after she was raped by her stepfather. The incident took place in Mahalaj village of Matar taluka of Kheda district. The accused stepfather Mustafa Miyana was arrested after registering a complaint in this case.

The accused was produced before a special POSCO court in Nadiad by the Matar police and sentenced to death by the court. The court has also ordered that the accused will have to pay Rs 2 lakh to the victim.

The accused raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter for six months

28-year-old Mustufa Hanibhai alias Babubhai Miyana, a resident of Mahelaj village in Matar taluka and originally from Godhra, was married to a widowed woman. The widow, who was married to Mustafa, had three daughters from her previous husband. One of the daughters got married in Ahmedabad. The other two daughters lived with their mother and stepfather.

After some time, the family started looking after a farmhouse in Ahmedabad. When there was no one in the farmhouse, Mustafa used to threaten and rape his stepdaughter aged 11 years and 10 months.

The accused stepfather Mustufa Miyana raped the 11-year-old minor girl for six consecutive months. During this time he also threatened the minor that if she informed anyone about this, he would kill her and her mother. So the frightened minor did not inform anyone about this.

The crime was exposed when the minor was taken to the hospital

After some time, the minor’s health started deteriorating. Her mother took her to the hospital and shocking things were revealed in the girl’s medical tests. The minor was 3 months pregnant. Her mother inquired her strictly about this and the minor told all the facts.

She immediately lodged a complaint against the girl’s stepfather Mustufa Miyana at the Matar police station. The police arrested Mustufa Miyana and put him in jail. Now, the POCSO court has sentenced him to death in this case.