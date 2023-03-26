A Muslim mob attacked a rally by Hindus on the occasion of Hindu New year at Jamvaramgarh in Jaipur in Rajasthan, and pelted stones at the rally. Even though police were deployed for the security of the rally, they could not do anything, according to reports. Later the mob was controlled when additional forces arrived.

The incident happened at Tala village of Raisar area of ​​Jamvaramgarh, when a bike rally by Hindus came under the attack of a mob of people wearing skullcaps. The bike rally on the occasion of the Hindu New Year started at around 10.15 am from Khel Maidan Chandwaji. According to the planned route of the rally, it was to go through Chandwaji, Pilwa, Chandawas, Tala village, Rajpura, Bachyawas, Shyampura, Tala Johra, Dantala Gujran, Dantala Meena, Bilod and Toda, before ending at Todeshwar Mahadev Temple.

This rally is called Hindu Ranbheri Rally and it is taken out every year on the occasion of Hindu New Year.

When the rally reached the Tala Johra under Raiser police station at around 3 pm, a mob attacked it and pelted stones on the rally. However, the rally went ahead despite the attack. But some people were left behind, and they had to fled as the mob pelted stones at them. A video of the same has surfaced, which show that most people in the mob were wearing skullcaps.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore posted the video on Twitter, saying that a Hindu rally was attacked in Jaipur’s Jamvaramgarh today. He blamed the Congress government in Rajasthan for rising Islamist mentalities in the state.

जयपुर के जमवारामगढ़ में आज हिंदू रैली पर हमला!



कांग्रेस शासन में पीएफआई आतंकी मानसिकता फली-फूली है। यह सरकार हिंदू समुदाय के आयोजनों पर पथराव, हिंसा करने वालों पर नरमी भी दिखाती है। ये घटनाएं इसी तुष्टिकरण का नतीजा हैं।



प्रशासन ऐसे मदरसों, उपद्रवियों पर तत्परता से कार्रवाई करे। pic.twitter.com/KKmdjfRmij — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 26, 2023

“PFI terrorist mentality has flourished under Congress rule. This government also shows softness on those who pelt stones and violence on the events of Hindu community. These incidents are the result of this appeasement,” he said. Rathore added that the administration should act promptly against such madrassas and miscreants.

In the video, it can be seen that the miscreants are pelting stones despite the presence of policemen. Some minor boys are also seen pelting stones.

Around 50 policemen were deployed for the security of the rally comprising around 1000 two-wheelers. The cops were standing at different locations along the rally route.

Police have started action after the incident, and 12 persons have been detained so far. In a tweet, Jaipur Rural Police said that they are trying to identify more people from the videos. “Strict action will be taken against those who disturb religious harmony and spread rumours,” they added.

इस संबंध में पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा त्वरित कार्यवाही की जाकर पत्थर फेंकने वाले एक दर्जन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है, व वीडियो देखकर अन्य लोगों का चिन्हीकरण किया जा रहा है, धार्मिक सौहार्द बिगाड़ने वालों व अफवाह फैलाने वालों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्यवाही की जावेगी। — Jaipur Rural Police (@JprRuralPolice) March 26, 2023

An eyewitness who was part of the rally said that when the cops and the people in the rally tried to stop the attackers from stone pelting, they became furious. He added that despite the attack, the participants in the rally didn’t react and moved ahead peacefully.