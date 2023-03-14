One cow smuggler accused Imran, son of Islamuddin, was shot at and injured in a police encounter in Meerut. As per reports, three people accompanying him were caught with a live cow. Weapons used to slaughter the cow and a four-wheeler was also taken into custody from the accused. Police is now looking for the person to whom they used to supply the slaughtered cow meat.

Police, working on a tip off, apprehended a suspect who was passing through a forest with a cow. Police force reached the spot and on seeing the cops, the accused started firing. In retaliatory firing, Imran was injured. Other accused Irfan alias Khalifa, Sajid Qureshi, Savej Qureshi, Wasim and Anis managed to escape. In subsequent police combing, Irfan, Sajid and Savaj were arrested. Wasim and Anis are still absconding. Police has recovered one live cow, one pickup car, one Santro car, one country pistol with bullets and weapon for slaughter.

As per police, all accused as professional and have been to jail many times in the past. Despite that they continue to slaughter cows. During interrogation they revealed they used to supply meat to one Parvez, who would then supply it to other parts.

In another incidnet, Moradabad’s Nizam, an accused in cow slaughter and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was injured in a police encounter. He was absconding and police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

The police had been on a lookout for him and on Sunday an encounter took place between Nizam and police. He was coming on a bike and the police stopped him. After he was gheraoed by the police, he got off his bike and fired at police before escaping. In retaliatory firing by the police, he got shot on his leg and he fell down. Police official Sanjeet was also injured in the firing incident. Both were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

As per reports, there are over half a dozen cases of cow slaughter registered against Nizam, son of Shaitabi. He has also been to the jail many times.