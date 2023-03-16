A controversy and political war of words erupted after Congress scion Rahul Gandhi ranted against India and its democracy during his visit to Cambridge. From insinuating that the Indian democracy is ‘under attack’ to claiming that he along with several politicians opposed to the ruling BJP is under surveillance, Rahul Gandhi invited severe backlash at home for his ‘India-bashing’ on foreign soil.

The Congress leader, however, can take a lesson from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Member of Parliament Sasmit Patra who represented the Indian Parliament at the 146th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly to be held at Manama, Bahrain from 11th to 15th March 2023.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra’s speech at the IPU in Bahrain

On Wednesday, March 15, the Rajya Sabha MP in his speech highlighted India’s role in providing Covid vaccines to 99 countries and to UN entities by pursuing the principle of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka ka Prayas.’

“India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which means ‘The World Is One Family.’ With this belief in inclusive societies and peaceful coexistence, India has provided more than 291 million doses of ‘Made-in-India’ COVID vaccines to 99 nations and UN entities, including more than 14 million doses as grants to 50 nations and UN peacekeepers providing assistance to a total of 150 nations,” Sasmit Patra said.

Patra continued by saying that the mantra of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka ka Prayas,” which means ‘companionship for all, progress for all, trust of all, efforts of all,’ the all-inclusive, peaceful coexistence mantra,” is being pursued by India today.

India provided more than 291 million doses of Make-In-India vaccines to 99 countries & to UN entities…Today, India is moving ahead, pursuing the principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka ka Prayas': BJD MP Sasmit Patra at 146th IPU in Bahrain

Despite being politically opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJD MP did not attack the Indian government or democracy on foreign soil rather the leader took the opportunity to highlight India’s philosophy of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam and humanitarian assistance to over 99 countries at the time when the world was hit by the Covid pandemic.

The BJD is the ruling party in Odisha and the BJP is the main opposition party, which means the leaders of BJD and BJP are often in a political rivalry and do not miss chances to take potshots at each other.

Representing India at the IPU, Patra also asserted that India has been recognized globally for “promoting peaceful, quintessential and inclusive societies.”

Rahul Gandhi spoke blatant lies and tried to defame his country

It is notable that Rahul Gandhi While delivering a presentation at Cambridge University on March 3, claimed that the intelligence officers had forewarned him that his phone conversations were being taped. He made a series of false claims and tried to present himself as a political fugitive seeking foreign intervention to get to power in India.

“I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, ‘Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff’. So this is the constant pressure that we feel. Cases are registered on the Opposition. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases. That’s what we are trying to defend,” the Congress leader said in his address.

Rahul Gandhi also claimed that there were ‘restrictions’ on the courts, press, and Parliament in India. “Everybody knows and it’s been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy — Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilization, moving around — all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy,” the Congress MP claimed.

Rahul Gandhi even urged the US and Europe to intervene to “restore” democracy in India. Rahul claimed that Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi

On March 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress leader for his remarks in the UK and asserted that “no force in the world can harm the democratic traditions of India.

"India is not only the largest democracy but is the mother of democracy…it's unfortunate that in London questions were raised about India's democracy…Some people are constantly questioning India's democracy…": PM Modi in Hubballi-Dharwad

Addressing a public meeting at Dharwad in Karnataka, PM Modi said, “I am fortunate to have inaugurated the statue of Bhagwan Basaveshwar in London. That Bhagwan Basaveshwar whose Anubhav Mandapam is the unique experience of democracy. I am blessed to have inaugurated his statue on the soil of London. But it is unfortunate that in the same London, questions were raised about India’s democracy. The roots of the Indian democracy are nourished by the centuries-old history we have. No force in the world can harm the democratic traditions of India. Despite this fact, there are some people who are continuously questioning Indian democracy. They are insulting Bhagwan Basaveshwar. They are insulting the people of Karnataka, the democratic traditions of India, and the 130 crore aware people of India. The people of Karnataka should be alert to these people.”