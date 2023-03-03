Friday, March 3, 2023
HomeEditor's picksRahul Gandhi blatantly lies at Cambridge University, says his phone was 'tapped' by the...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi blatantly lies at Cambridge University, says his phone was ‘tapped’ by the government. Read how he is wrong

OpIndia Staff
Pegasus row: Though SC ruled 'no evidence', Rahul Gandhi peddles lie, says his phone was 'tapped', claims 'democracy under attack'
Rahul Gandhi said that his phone was tapped by the government using Pegasus
3

On Thursday, Congress’s Rahul Gandhi launched one of his usual attacks on the Modi government and said that it was undermining the democracy of India. While delivering a presentation at Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi said that the Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to monitor his phone.

Rahul Gandhi stated that the intelligence officers had forewarned him that his phone conversations were being taped. They also advised him to exercise caution while using his phone for communication, he said.

“I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, ‘Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff’. So this is the constant pressure that we feel. Cases are registered on the Opposition. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases. That’s what we are trying to defend,” the Congress leader said in his address,

Gandhi’s entire speech delivered at the University was shared on Twitter by Congress leader and former advisor to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sam Pitroda. Rahul Gandhi also claimed that there were indeed restrictions on the courts, press, and Parliament in India.

“Everybody knows and it’s been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy — Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around — all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy,” the Congress MP was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, BJP slammed Gandhi for his comments at the University. Recalling the Supreme Court verdict on Pegasus, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said even after the SC verdict, the “entitled dynast’ peddles lies on it. “The entitled dynast is a serial offender — his hatred for one person transcends into hatred for the country time and again…Ironically, his daadi imposed an Emergency and he preaches about democracy! What more can one say!” Shehzad said.

It is important to note here that in July 2021, a global collaborative investigative report declared that Pegasus, a powerful spyware developed by the Israeli cyber security company NSO Group, might have been used to target the mobile phones of individuals in several countries, including India.

The report leaked around 300 numbers of Indian individuals being allegedly tapped by the software. The numbers included at least two ministers in the central government, three leaders from the opposition, a constitutional authority, and several journalists, civil society leaders, and business persons.

The opposition roared and accused the government as the Israeli company stated that a powerful tool such as Pegasus is sold only to governments or government agencies, and not to individuals.’ However, the Indian government on several occasions denied the allegations made by the opposition parties. The matter then reached the Supreme Court which appointed a committee to conclude that there was no evidence that the spyware application Pegasus was used to eavesdrop on the phones under examination.

Rahul Gandhi who claimed at the University today that the software was on his phone, forgot to mention that his phone was actually never tapped and that he was on the list of ‘potential targets’ of the Pegasus “expose”, which has now been thoroughly debunked. Also, though he claimed back in the year 2021 that ‘all his phones and electronic gadgets’ were tapped by the software, he had refused to give his phone for the examination to the committee appointed by the SC, ‘fearing’ data tampering.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bangladesh: Iqbal Hossain sentenced to 16 months in jail for placing Quran in Puja Mandap, inciting anti-Hindu violence, released for having served his term...

OpIndia Staff -

Tajinder Bagga to Kapil Mishra: Twitter Files reveal how US govt, and Soros-funded DFR Lab wanted to censor ‘Hindu Nationalist’ accounts associated with BJP

OpIndia Staff -

Comedian Daniel Fernandes brazens it out after saying how he refused to help those COVID-19 patients who voted for PM Modi, despite their pleas...

OpIndia Staff -

After Md Zubair insulted Hindu Gods and Goddesses and Delhi Police claimed no offence was committed, Delhi HC reprimands police for no action against...

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court ruling changes the way Election Commissioners are appointed, says CJI of SC has to be a part of the decision making

OpIndia Staff -

BJP wins Tripura elections despite strong contest while Tipra Motha emerges as a major force, here is how anti-incumbency was defeated

Dibakar Dutta -

Anti-drone system successfully destroying Pakistan drones carrying weapons and drugs, Indian Army satisfied with results

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim students in Jamia Millia Islamia intimidate, threaten other students against celebrating Holi on the campus, raise Naara-e-Takbeer and Allah-hu-Akbar slogans

OpIndia Staff -

The Caravan’s designer who stole artwork had earlier used Ganesh ji’s idol while referring to ‘sab but uthwaye jaayenge’ poem by Faiz

OpIndia Staff -

‘PM Modi is the most loved global leader’: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni lauds PM Modi as the two countries decide to strengthen bilateral ties

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
622,593FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com