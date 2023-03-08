FIR against Priyanka Gandhi aide for using casteist slur and issuing death threat to Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss-16’s top 5 finalist Archana Gautam’s father has filed a case against Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s PA Sandeep Kumar at Partapur police station alleging that his daughter was “threatened with death”, reports news agency ANI

“Casteist words were also spoken,” he alleged in his complaint. ANI stated that Archana Gautam herself gave this information in a Facebook Live. Meerut police have started the investigation by registering a case against Sandeep Singh in Partapur police station under sections 504, 506 and SC, ST Act.

As per reports, Archana Gautam went to Raipur, Chhattisgarh on 26 February 2023 to attend the Congress General Convention on Priyanka Gandhi’s invitation. There she sought time from Priyanka Gandhi’s PA Sandeep Singh to meet Priyanka Gandhi. However, Singh refused to introduce Gautam to Priyanka. Archana Gautam’s father also alleged Singh used casteist words and indecent language while speaking rudely to his daughter. He also alleged death threats to his daughter.

Meerut City’s SP Piyush Singh told ANI that a case has been registered on the complaint of Archana Gautam’s father. “A First Information Report has been registered against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s PA for allegedly threatening former Bigg Boss contestant & Congress leader Archana Gautam,” the officer told ANI adding that further probe is underway.

Sandeep Singh and his run-ins with law

During the first wave of covid-19 in May 2020 in middle of the migrant workers crisis, Sandeep Singh and Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu were booked over allegations of cheating and forgery in connection with the list of buses that the Congress party had submitted with the UP govt to carry migrants to the state. The Congress leaders were also charged with running buses carrying migrants to Uttar Pradesh without obtaining necessary permission as per rules.

Later, in November 2021, Singh was booked along with two other Congress leaders on allegations of assault and intimidation. As per reports, the complaint was lodged by a man named Prashant Kumar. Kumar had alleged that four people had tried to invade his privacy by loitering around his house in the middle of the night. He also stated that four persons, including the Congress leaders, had been suspiciously loitering around his house in the middle of the night and when he objected, he was threatened and thrashed by them.

In January 2022, Dr Priyanka Maurya, the state vice-president of Mahila Congress, Uttar Pradesh since 2019 and the face of the party’s women’s manifesto “Shakti Vidhan,” alleged she was denied a ticket because she is an OBC girl who could not afford to bribe Priyanka Gandhi’s secretary, Sandeep Singh.