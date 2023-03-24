Tajinder Bagga brutally trolls Khalistani sympathiser over phone

On Saturday (March 24), BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga brutally trolled a Canadian Khalistani sympathiser, who abused and threatened him with the choicest of expletives over a telephonic call.

Bagga uploaded the 2-minute-long audio clip on his Twitter profile, which has now gone viral on social media. The development comes at a time when Punjab police are closing in on fugitive Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

During the telephonic interaction, Bagga was heard trolling the Khalistani sympathiser by continuously repeating the phrase ‘polis aa gayi polis.’ Interestingly, the phrase became popular ever since a Khalistani leader named Bhagwant Singh was heard saying it while looking for cover to escape the police.

“Polis aagayi polis…polis aagayi polis…Come here, I will make you (run like) Amritpal… Cheap version of Amritpal,” Tajinder Bagga said during the abusive phone call.

Meanwhile, the Khalistani sympathiser (who called from a Japanese phone number) informed that he was a Canadian citizen. During the course of the phone call, he was heard abusing the BJP spokesperson and his family.

“You are such a bit**h,” the man said, followed by unspeakable cuss words. However, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga appeared unbothered as he went about trolling the Khalistani sympathiser. “Sasta Amritpal calling now from Online Numbers”, he even captioned his tweet.

Tajinder Bagga and his open criticism of Khalistan

As early as 2017, Tajinder Bagga had been vocal in his criticism of Khalistanis and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

In a tweet dating 6 years ago, the BJP leader had said, “Jarnail Singh Bhindrawala died, his dream to make Khalistan died & Pakistan agenda to divide India too died with his death. Hail Indian Army.”

He has often mocked the idea of a ‘separate nation for Sikhs’. This becomes evident from his tweet in May 2021 when he said that 10 bottles of Toilet cleaners could create Khalistan.

Tajinder Bagga did not shy away from calling Bhindranwale a terrorist. While responding to Khalistani sympathiser Ravinder Singh in March, he tweeted, “Mr Ravi Singh, not a single FIR or Investigation is pending against My beloved Mr Modi but your beloved Bhindrawala is terrorist as per Indian Constitution.”

During the anti-farm law agitation, the BJP leader pointed out how pro-Khalistanis had been masquerading as ‘poor farmers’. He also pointed out how the farmer protests are in fact a cover for the anti-India agenda.

Tajinder Bagga had also sought the intervention of the then Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh over Khalistani posters in the city of Amritsar.