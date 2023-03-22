Telangana: Police detain Journalist Teenmaar Mallanna and his staff allegedly after he questioned MLC K Kavita, accused in the Liquor scam

On March 21, Hyderabad Police detained journalist and QNews founder Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna and his staff from the Q News office. Some of his followers were also picked up by the police. As per reports, a team of police personnel reached the Q News office located in Peerzadiguda and picked up Mallanna and his staff members. Some of the police officials guarded the entrance to block the entry of his supporters.

After the arrest, BJP State President Bandi Sankay visited his address and extended support to his family. He condemned Mallanna and activist Vithal’s arrest and spoke to the officials to take stock of the situation. Bandi accused the BRS government of silencing the voices of those who questioned the state government and demanded the immediate release of Vithal and Mallanna.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Democracy is under threat in Telangana. Let’s Save Democracy! KCR is digging his own grave by stifling the voices which are questioning his tyranny. Earnest request to media organisations not to budge into the pressure of BRS govt. Visited Tenmaar Mallanna garu & Telangana Vittal garu’s residences & spoke to their family members following their undemocratic arrest by Telangana police. Assured to stand by the families. Are these police or BRS goons? CM is resorting to these tactics after his son’s role came out in paper leakage issue and daughter’s role in Liquor Scam. BJP Telangana demands for immediate release of both of them unconditionally.”

Locals revealed police officials were dressed in mufti when they arrived at the Q News office. He was detained after five complaints were lodged against him in Hyderabad city, Cyberabad and Rachakonda by members of Telangana Jagruti and others, allegedly after he uploaded a video on channel’s YouTube channel regarding ED questioning MLC K Kavitha. A cybercrime complaint was also made against him at Rachakonda.

All the mobile phones of the detained persons were allegedly taken away by the police.

Q News office attack

The office of Q News has been attacked multiple times. The recent attack took place on March 19. around 25 unidentified people came in three cars, without number plates, at around 1 PM. They attacked the office and damaged the furniture. Q Group Media, which runs Q News, shared a video of the incident on their Facebook page. In the video, masked miscreants could be seen breaking the glasses of the Q Media House’s office. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State General Secretary, Andhra Pradesh, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, condemned the attack on the Q News office. Reddy blamed the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), for the attack.