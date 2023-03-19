Sunday, March 19, 2023
Telangana: BJP condemns attack on Q News office, says ‘BRS goons’ behind the attack

Goons attack Q News office in Telangana
BJP condemned attack on Q News office in Hyderabad, Telangana (Image: SS from video/Q News)
On March 19, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State General Secretary, Andhra Pradesh, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, condemned the attack on the Q News office. Reddy blamed ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the attack. In a tweet, Reddy wrote, “The attack on the media house Q Group Media by ruling party BRS goons is unfortunate & shameful. This is the real face of CM KCR, KTR family. Telangana DGP must take action against these goons.”

Q Group Media, which runs Q News, shared a video of the incident on their Facebook page. In the video, masked miscreants could be seen breaking the glasses of the Q Media House’s office located in Hyderabad. Teenmar Mallanna owns the channel. As per reports, around 25 unidentified people came in three cars, without number plates, at around 1 PM. They attacked the office and damaged the furniture.

A complaint has been filed at Medipalli Police Station. The investigation into the matter is underway. Mallanna’s team alleged that supporters of Ministers Mallareddy, KTR, and Kavitha attacked them. At the time of the attack, Mallanna was not at the office. The Q News office has been attacked four times earlier as well before the recent attack.

Desidust reported that one of the attackers was caught by the staff. The incident was live-streamed by Q News.

This is a developing story. OpIndia tried contacting the channel but could not connect.

