Sunday, April 2, 2023
HomeNews Reports‘Yes if that’s the language spoken’: British activist-commentator Bushara Shaikh justifies killing over blasphemy
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Yes if that’s the language spoken’: British activist-commentator Bushara Shaikh justifies killing over blasphemy

British-Pakistani Political Commentator Bushra Sheikh said that if someone shares illustrations depicting Prophet Muhammad, then violence is OK

OpIndia Staff
Bushra Shaikh
2

On 2nd April 2023, British-Pakistani Political Commentator Bushra Shaikh justified killing over blasphemy in one of her tweets replies to author Douglas Murray. Bushra Shaikh, the anchor of the breakfast television show Good Morning Britain, wrote that violence is ok if someone commits so-called blasphemy.

Quoting Douglas Murray’s tweet responding to a ‘blasphemous cartoon’ depicting prophet Muhammad saying it is only a cartoon and asking the Twitter user to calm down, Bushra Shaikh wrote, “Keyboard badman right here. He’d never say this with his chest in Bradford. NEVER.”

Bushra Murray also added a smiley in her tweet essentially pointing out how it is difficult for someone to commit blasphemy in Bradford – an area in the UK with a significant Muslim population living there.

As the original tweet of the Prophet Muhammad’s cartoon, quoted by Douglas Murray was deleted, Bushra Shaikh wrote in the next tweet, “Douglas Murray referencing cartoon depictions of Prophet Muhammad PBUH. For context. A man of his so-called intelligence lacks in sensitivity clearly.”

Replying to Bushra Shaikh’s tweet, one John Thomas wrote, “So violence is ok?” Bushra Shaikh replied, “Sometimes yes. If that’s the ‘language’ being spoken…”

Another Twitter user John A called out Bushra Shaikh and wrote, “The problem with violence is reciprocity.” Bushra Shaikh wrote in her reply, “Correction. The problem with violence is there’s always a badder man out there, so be prepared to take a beating if you’re willing to give out to begin with.”

It is notable that according to the 2021 census, the Muslim population in Bradford went up to 30.5% from 24.7% in 2011. In 2011, 7.7% of people in Bradford were born in Pakistan. In 2021, this percentage went up to 8.3%. Therefore, Bushra Shaikh wrote that nobody would be able to defend depictions of Prophet Muhammad without getting killed.

The row originally started on 1st April 2023 when Douglas Murray quoted a tweet by Omar Salha and asked him if a mosque in the UK would host a Holy Communion just like a church in the UK hosted an iftar event during the ongoing Muslim month of Ramzan.

Omar Salha posted, “History was made last night! Over 1,000 people from all faith backgrounds & none attended the iftar at the Manchester Cathedral. A beautiful showcase of bridging, belonging & celebrating our community of communities. Appreciation for hosting us in MCD.”

Douglas Murray wrote, “Shouldn’t a bridge be a two-way thing? So when is the next Holy Communion at a major mosque in the UK?”

Douglas Murray later posted another tweet with a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad. He was countered by one Zeeshan Saleem whose tweet is now deleted. Depicting Prophet Muhammad is considered blasphemy in Islam and is punishable by death. Douglas Murray replied to Zeeshan Saleem, “It is just a cartoon. Calm down.”

Bushra Shaikh is a Pakistan-origin British anti-racism activist and political commentator. She is also known for anti-Hindu Islamist views. She has now supported killing for blasphemy according to Islamic Sharia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

As ‘Jai Shri Ram’ gets vilified as a provocative ‘war cry’, ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’, a literal call for beheading gets a free pass

Amit Kelkar -
While Jai Shri Ram is just a praise of lord Ram, the beheading call of Sar Tan Se Juda is a precursor to a terror attack and a direct incitement to violence.
News Reports

Pakistan launches propaganda in support of Kashmiri ‘journalists’ arrested for anti-India activities

Anurag -
Jammu & Kashmir Counter Disinformation Centre (JKCDC) detailed multiple campaigns being run by Pakistani handles in support of so-called Kashmiri 'journalists' arrested by security agencies for their involvement in anti-India activities.

Varun Dhawan slammed for lifting and kissing American model Gigi Hadid, Dhawan defends it, Gigi calls it her ‘Bollywood moment’

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind submits an intervention application to oppose the recognition of same-sex marriages

NYTimes loses verified badge on Twitter

Amid media reports of Hindus leaving their homes in Sasaram after Ram Navami violence, Bihar police claims situation under control

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
626,992FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com