Jamshedpur: 5 injured after stones pelted at Ram Navami immersion procession

On Friday (March 31), a Ram Navami immersion procession came under attack in the Haldipokhar area of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

The unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the Hindu devotees and injured 5 persons during the attack. As per reports, the incident took place on Friday evening when a ‘group’ of people opposed the Ram Navami procession.

The Hindu devotees recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in response to the opposition by the group. Soon after, the immersion procession was attacked with stones by the group.

Jharkhand | Stones were pelted during a Ram Navami immersion procession in Jamshedpur’s Haldipokhar area yesterday.



Around 5 people got injured. The situation is peaceful now, say police

Following the incident, a large contingent of police was deployed to bring the law and order under control in the Haldipokhar area of Jamshedpur.

Violence on Ram Navami

Ram Navami or the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar year. On that day, Hindus seek blessings from Lord Rama, provide food to the needy, perform rituals, take out processions, and so on.

On Thursday (March 30), a Ram Navami procession near Panjrigar mohalla in the Vadodara district of Gujarat was attacked with stones by Islamists. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, confirming the attack stated that the attack was intense but the idol of Lord Rama was saved.

Similarly, stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession from the terraces of the buildings in the Shibpur area of Howrah. This led to a clash between the Hindu and Muslim groups, leading to violence and arson. Vehicles and shops were also torched during the attack.

In Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, a mob of around 500 to 600 Islamists attacked Hindus over the playing of DJ at the time of Namaz. They hurled stones, set vehicles on fire, and also attacked a Ram temple. Similar incidents have happened in Jalgaon and Malad too.