Maharashtra: Police vehicles torched near Temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, clashes over Ram Navami celebration near mosque in Jalgaon

OpIndia Staff
Vehicle torched in Kiradpur (left), clashes break out in Jalgaon (right) (Image via ANI)
On March 29, Wednesday night, two groups clashed in the Kiradpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, hurling stones and setting vehicles on fire. In a similar incident in the Jalgaon district, clashes broke out over playing music outside a mosque as Namaz was taking place. The conflict in Kiradpura allegedly started on the night between March 29 and 30. 

The clashes in the Kiradpura incident started after a fight broke out between two people outside a Ram Temple. The situation worsened when more people arrived at the scene and started throwing stones at one another, according to the police, who also stated that the crowd set a number of police and public vehicles on fire outside the temple.

Speaking to ANI Nikhil Gupta, CP Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar said, “Stones were pelted, and some private & police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful. Police will take strict action against the miscreants.”

CP Nikhil Gupta also informed that a mob of around 500 to 600 people was involved in the incident adding that the efforts to nab them are on. He also assured that the said Ram Temple where a Ram Navami celebration was to take place is also safe.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, stated that the police had brought the situation under control and that action will be taken against those responsible for the arson. He also urged everyone to maintain peace.

Quoting the police, Indian Express reported that over 20 vehicles were set ablaze during the clashes.

Clashes in Jalgaon

A fight broke out between two groups when DJ music was played as a religious procession passed by a mosque in Paldhi, in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. For the violence that started on Tuesday night, the police have so far made 45 arrests and registered two FIRs.

On Tuesday, a number of people led the Dindi Yatra, which was supposed to proceed to Saptashringi Garh. Unknown miscreants threw stones at the yatra participants as the procession passed through the village of Palthi, which infuriated the participants and led to vandalism. Three private vehicles were reportedly vandalized. In addition to this, a police jeep was set on fire and three persons were injured. However, the situation is now under control, a According to M. Rajkumar, the Jalgaon superintendent of police, “the current situation is calm and under control in the area.”

