On Thursday, a Ram Navami procession near Panjrigar mohalla in Vadodara district of Gujarat was attacked by Islamists who pelted stones at the procession. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, confirming the attack stated that the attack was massive but the idol of Lord Rama was saved.

According to the reports, around 200-500 Muslims arrived on the street during the procession and began pelting stones at the procession and the Hindu participants. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s local office bearer Vishnubhai Prajapati stated that some vehicles including big cars were also damaged.

The Ram Navami procession was planned and organized by Karelibag prakhand of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Reports mention that the peace in the area was disturbed as the radical Muslims launched an attack on the procession while it was on its planned route and was passing by the mosque in the city.

The Police said that stones were pelted on the procession after it left the Harani Police Station area. Two squads of SRP were deployed immediately and the situation was taken under control. No injuries have been reported.

Ram Navami or the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar year. On that day, Hindus seek blessings from Lord Rama, provide food to the needy, perform rituals, take out processions and so on.

Last year, several such Ram Navami processions were attacked by the Muslims as they passed through the so-called ‘Muslim dominated areas’, leading to stone pelting, targeted attacks, arson and vandalism. Last year, stone pelting, arson and violence were witnessed in 5 Indian states namely, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Karnataka.

In Gujarat, a Ram Navami Shobha Yatra organized on April 10, 2022, at Chhaparia village in Himmatnagar of the Sabarkantha was targeted by some local Muslim goons and stones were pelted at it. Apart from stone-pelting, some vehicles were also vandalized in this incident.