On April 3, fresh stone pelting incidents were reported in the district Hooghly of West Bengal near Rishra Railway Station. The local and mail express train services were suspended after the incident.

In a statement, Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kaushik Miron said, “An incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station. For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line.” Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed along with the WB Police to control the situation.

Reports suggest the rioters attacked four trains. Gate number four of the Railway Station was the target during the attacks. The services remained suspended for over three hours.

West Bengal | An incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station. For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line: CPRO Eastern Railway Kaushik Miron

RAF and Police personnel attacked

The RAF and Police personnel present to control the situation were also attacked by the rioters. They had to use tear gas to disperse the mob. One police vehicle parked near the railway crossing was also damaged.

BJP slammed WB govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government for the incident. He said, “Stone pelting and bombing near Rishra Railway Station forced suspension of local & express train services on the Howrah-Bardhaman Line. After RPF’s action, train services have now been restored. Rishra is burning & the entire State Administration is enjoying the beach holiday in Digha.”

He added, “Why incidents of bombing & arson today? Nobody took out any Procession today. The State Govt claimed, “Alls Well”. This Govt has failed in maintaining Law & Order. Deployment of Central Armed Police Forces is the only solution to protect the peace-loving people of WB.”

Violence in West Bengal after Ram Navami

On April 2, a fresh bout of violence erupted in Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. This came three days after Islamists unleashed mayhem during the Ram Navami procession in the Shibpur area of Howrah in West Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was taking out a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in the area. Miscreants pelted stones at the procession, leaving several people, including one of BJP’s local legislators gravely injured. Following the incident, prohibitory orders were imposed, and the internet was suspended.

Earlier on March 30, stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession from the terraces of the buildings in the Shibpur area of Howrah. This led to a clash between the Hindu and Muslim groups, leading to violence and arson. Vehicles and shops were also torched during the attack.

Several disturbing videos of the incident went viral on social media. A large contingent of police was deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the area. The cops conducted a flag march, fired tear gas shells and chased away the rioters.

Hours after Islamists ran riots against Hindus celebrating Ram Navami in Howrah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had attempted to give a clean chit to the perpetrators by first invoking their faith and, second, blaming the violence on ‘outsiders.’ She insisted that Hindus should not venture into “Muslim areas” to carry out processions. However, a day after her accusations, the rally organisers refuted the claims of ‘unauthorised routes’ and insisted that they had permission for the procession.