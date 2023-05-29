Sahil, who stabbed Sakshi over 20 times and brutally murdered her in Delhi’s Shahbad Diary area, arrested

In a horrific murder case from Delhi Shahbad Dairy area, a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi was brutally killed by her ‘friend’ Sahil. In the murder, which has been caught on CCTV camera, Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times and then her head was crushed using a boulder by Sahil.

News has now emerged that Sahil, the man who brutally stabbed and murdered Sakshi has been arrested by the police.

Sahil, accused of the 16-year-old girl murder case in Delhi, arrested. pic.twitter.com/DNnLYWmouD — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

The victim was on her way to attend a birthday party of her friend’s son when Sahil stopped her and started attacking her with a knife. In the brutal attack, Sahil kept stabbing the victim repeatedly and later picked up a concrete block to crush her head.

Sakshi and Sahil were reportedly in a relationship and had an ugly fight a day before the murder. Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the case following a complaint by the victim’s father.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa said that the murder case was reported yesterday and a team has been formed to investigate the case.

This is the second incident of a teen getting stabbed to death in Delhi in recent days with an 18-year-old boy being stabbed to death by a group of boys earlier this month.