Monday, May 29, 2023
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Minor girl stabbed over 20 times, head crushed with concrete block as onlookers watched helplessly

Several people were passing by on the street when the murder was taking place but they didn't intervene to stop the attack.

OpIndia Staff
Shahbad dairy murder
The murder was caught on CCTV cameras (Image Source: Zee News)
13

In a horrific murder case from Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi was brutally killed by her ‘friend’ Sahil. In the murder, which has been caught on CCTV camera, Sakshi was stabbed over 20 times and then her head was crushed using a boulder by Sahil.

The victim was on her way to attend a birthday party of her friend’s son when Sahil stopped her and started attacking her with a knife. In the brutal attack, Sahil kept stabbing the victim repeatedly and later picked up a concrete block to crush her head.

Sakshi and Sahil were reportedly in a relationship and had an ugly fight a day before the murder. Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the case following a complaint by the victim’s father.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa said that the murder case was reported yesterday and a team has been formed to investigate the case. Police have identified the accused DCP gave an assurance that they will soon arrest him.

This is the second incident of a teen getting stabbed to death in Delhi in recent days with an 18-year-old boy being stabbed to death by a group of boys earlier this month.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

