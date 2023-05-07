Sunday, May 7, 2023
Mainpuri Jail Superintendent abuses police personnel for not donating for Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, calls them mannerless, later says ‘video tampered’

On Saturday, May 6, a video of Mainpuri Jail Superintendent Komal Manglani went viral on social media in which she could be heard hurling abuses from the dias. She was expressing her disappointment over the arrangements made in connection to the event held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. After the backlash, Manglani issued a statement claiming she did not hurl abuses, and the video was tempered.

In the video, Manglani expressed her disappointment over the arrangements. She hurled abuses at the police personnel present at the event and said the arrangements during the previous year were better. She accused police personnel of not donating enough money for the event. She said, “You take 50-100 rupees by just slapping someone, and here you were not able to donate 100-500 for this event. He [Dr Ambedkar] did so much for everyone. He did so much for the Constitution. And today, you do not have money to donate for his birth anniversary. Shame on you.”

She added that someone informed her that the event organisers “had to visit homes” to collect money. “You can not come forward and support them [organisers] for the event,” she said.

While she was expressing her dismay, a police personnel identified by her as Bhuvnesh Yadav was talking to someone. She used unparliamentary language and called him in front. She said, “I am not here for my own happiness. I am here to share happiness. But you people belong to the mannerless and ridiculous class. Coming for you is just like wasting time. I was not even here. I came just to attend this event. I can clearly see what your attitude is.”

After the video went viral, DG Prisons ordered a probe into the matter. In a tweet, DG SN Sabat said, “A video of Mainpuri Jail Superintendent Komal Manglani is circulating in the media. Senior Jail Superintendent Amita Dubey has been given the case to investigate. Appropriate action will be taken based on her report.”

Meanwhile, Manglani claimed the viral video was tampered. She said, “On April 14, Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary was being celebrated at Jail Line Park & I was addressing from the dais. Some people created chaos at the function. Some people tried to create chaos at the function, so I warned one person from the stage.”

“I told him some things, but I did not say anything which is going viral in the video. I have not said all those abuses. The video has been made viral by tampering,” she added.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

