A private school located in Jetpur, Rajkot, has been embroiled in a controversy with allegations of brainwashing children. The controversy erupted after an alleged telephone conversation between teachers from Yellow Education System and a parent circulated widely on social media. In the audio, the parent accuses the Muslim teachers at the school of brainwashing the children to ignore lessons on Hindu kings and study only Muslim rulers. In response, the school has also issued a statement addressing the matter.

In a seven-minute-long audio recording, a parent mentioned specific Muslim teachers by name, claiming that they skip chapters about Hindu kings and instead focus solely on teachings about Mughal rulers. The parent also alleges that the children are being misinformed about Maharana Pratap. Furthermore, he asserts that his child, who is in the first grade, has started using terms like ‘Ammi-Abbu’ to call his mother and father at home, suggesting a potential influence from the school. This audio from the Jetpur school has gained significant traction on social media. However, it is important to note that OpIndia has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of the recording.

In the audio, the parent mentions that their other child is enrolled in the seventh grade. According to the parent, instead of covering chapters about Hindu kings in the social science subject, the teacher directly taught about Mughal rulers. Allegedly, the teacher portrayed the Mughal rulers in a positive light and stated that they killed Maharana Pratap. The parent further claims that when their child objected to this viewpoint, they were reprimanded and expelled from the class.

In the audio recording, multiple teachers, including the principal, can be heard engaging in conversation with the parent. The parent expresses concern that their children are being incited, and brainwashed highlighting an instance where their child in Class 1 came home and started using terms like “Ammi-Abbu” (mother-father). The parents also mentioned the possibility of withdrawing their children from the school and enrolling them elsewhere. Meanwhile, the principal and teachers can be heard assuring the parents that they will thoroughly investigate the matter and find a suitable resolution.

On the other hand, according to a report by VTV, a teacher from the school refuted the authenticity of the viral audio, asserting that no statements were made regarding Maharana Pratap or any other characters. The teacher also denied the allegation of the child being expelled from the class. It has been mentioned that an investigation into the matter has been initiated by the relevant authorities.