Indian pacer Yash Dayal attacked on social media by Islamists, including Pakistanis, for calling out Love Jihad, deletes post and apologises: Details

On June 5, an Indian pacer who played for Gujarat Titans (GT) in Indian Premium League faced an attack on social media after he called out Love Jihad in one of his Instagram stories. Following the attack, Dayal deleted the story and posted an apology instead. In his story, Dayal wrote, “Guys apologies for the story. It was just posted by mistake. Please don’t spread hate. Thank you. I have respect for each and every community and society.”

Now-deleted story by Dayal (left). Apology posted by Dayal (Right). Source: iz_naaah/Twitter/Yash Dayal/Instagram)

Controversy erupted for calling out Love Jihad

In the wee hours, Dayal shared a post about Love Jihad. It was a cartoon of a Muslim man sitting on his knees holding the hand of a blindfolded Hindu woman. The man is holding a knife in his other hand hidden behind his back. On the side of the couple, there are a lot of graves and a dead body. All the names written on the tombstones are of Hindu girls who were killed after falling for an Islamist who posed as a Hindu.

The dead body lying in the middle of the graves is of Sakshi, one of the latest victims who was killed brutally murdered by Sahil in Delhi. In the cartoon, the Muslim man is saying “There is no love jihad. This is all propaganda. I really love you!” to which the girl replies “I know Abdul tum alag ho. I trust you blindly. (I know Abdul you are different).”

The post shared by Dayal was created originally by Bratati Maity.

After the story went viral, he faced backlash on social media. So-called liberal journalist Abhishek Baxi wrote, “A @BCCI Uttar Pradesh and @gujarat_titans player, Yash Dayal, posted this on Instagram. He has since deleted it. No action against him? Hasn’t he let down his Muslim teammates? How does team management work out with a bigoted individual in a team sport?”

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair is best known for spreading misinformation and instigating attacks on social media in the guise of fact-checking retweeted a post of Aakar Patel, former chief of the now-shut India chapter of Amnesty International.

Ahmed Khabeer termed it as “Islamophobic”.

Gujarat Titans Fast Bowler Yash Dayal Issues Apology For Sharing “Islamphobic” Post. pic.twitter.com/nGMD6h6Skl — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) June 5, 2023

Several Islamists, even Pakistanis, started to direct hate against the cricketer.

Gujarat Titan's bowler Yash Dayal, posted a photo on Instagram against a community.



Strangely he is playing for Gujarat which has Md Shami, Rashid Khan & Noor Ahmad too.



Sooner he deleted and apologized.

Shame on such players who has such ridiculous mentality. pic.twitter.com/V8bURkU4Qx — Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 (@GyaaniCricketer) June 5, 2023

Yash Dayal deleted his Instagram story right away…



If ya koi Muslim Player krta tu ab tak Inki Lal ho chuki honi thi.. 🖐🏾🤚🏿🫵🏻 pic.twitter.com/LeRlF6Y1jQ — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) June 5, 2023

Finally software updated for Yash Dayal before Rinku Singh also updated his software too. pic.twitter.com/ND31Z6L6uW — King Babar Azam Army (@babarazamking_) June 5, 2023

Contrary to the unity and compassion that Rizwan showed, Yash Dayal posted a 'love jihad' story on his Instagram and potentially promoted a hate-mongering speech



Read more: https://t.co/NY64M4IFG5#Rizwan #Yashdayal pic.twitter.com/WJiKbxwVTo — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) June 5, 2023

Love Jihad or Grooming Jihad is spreading like wildfire across the country. OpIndia has covered hundreds of cases in the last few years where Hindu girls were lured into a relationship by Muslim men posing as Hindu men. Many of them were brutally murdered after they refused to convert or did not respond to their advances. OpIndia’s complete coverage of Grooming Jihad cases can be seen here.