Sunday, April 9, 2023
HomeNews ReportsMeet Ahmed Khabeer: Supposed catfish turned 'journalist' known for peddling fake news, normalising Hinduphobia
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Meet Ahmed Khabeer: Supposed catfish turned ‘journalist’ known for peddling fake news, normalising Hinduphobia

Ahmed Khabeer had been desperately trying to legitimise the claims of 'Muslim victimhood' in India by cherry-picking stories, exploiting societal fault lines and presenting a distorted version of non-communal crimes.

OpIndia Staff
Meet Ahmed Khabeer: Catfish turned 'journalist' known for peddling fake news, normalising Hinduphobia
Ahmed Khabeer is a serial fake news peddler
21

On Tuesday (April 4), ‘journalist’ Ahmed Khabeer courted controversy after he falsely claimed that three Muslim youths were supposedly beaten by ‘Hindutva groups’ and forced to drink alcohol in Telangana.

The disinformation was debunked by the State police, which denied any communal angle in the assault. Khabeer, who works as the editor of ‘Jamia Times,’ has been notorious for peddling fake news to portray the Hindu community in a bad light.

Despite being called out on multiple occasions on social media, the ‘journalist’ has been firm and relentless in his pursuit of malicious narratives.

On Saturday (April 8), the popular OSINT handle ‘D-Intent Data’ pointed out how Ahmed Khabeer posed as a girl on Twitter and send creepy, flirtatious messages to others on the micro-blogging platform. It is likely Khabeer posed as a woman to earn followers. This method of posing as a woman or someone you are not to ‘earn followers’ is termed as ‘catfishing’ in online world.

A former student of Jamia Milia University, Khabeer clashed with the police during the 2019 Anti-CAA protests. He has also seen glorifying Delhi riots accused, Shahrukh Pathan, on Facebook.

According to ‘D-Intent Data’, the Khabeer was spotted alongside several Opposition leaders. He has also extended his unwavering support for Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and his political pilgrimage ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

Ahmed Khabeer had previously worked for ‘Two Circles.Net’. The propaganda portal recently made headlines after its Editor Irfan Mehraj was arrested in connection to a terror funding case on March 20 this year.

“Ahmed not only spread fake news but also justified youths joining terrorist outfits. He claimed the army has occupied #Kashmir, raised voice for the withdrawal of all security forces from Kashmir & above all showcased fake narrative about injuries-death of militants as civilian,” stated D-Intent Data in a tweet.

As expected, the ‘journalist’ has been a strong supporter of terrorist Afzal Guru and claimed that the latter was executed to satisfy the Hindu majority of India.

“He retweeted a recent tweet from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Gulf accounts condemning India. Also shown support for another fake propaganda spreader Meer Faisal and #Maktoob media,” the OSINT handle pointed out.

Ahmed Khabeer had been desperately trying to legitimise the claims of ‘Muslim victimhood’ in India by cherry-picking stories, exploiting societal fault lines and presenting a distorted version of non-communal crimes.

He had once been suspended from the micro-blogging platform and had solicited funds from the public so as to continue peddling his anti-India propaganda.

Given that Khabeer makes a living by reiterating the false narrative of Hindu majoritarianism, it is no surprise he is followed on Twitter by The Wire journalists Rohini Singh, Alishan Jafri, former The Guardian journalist Aina Khan who peddled fake narrative during Leicester violence, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale, Atiq Iqbal Tanha, an accused in Delhi riot and several other like-minded individuals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswho is Ahmed Khabeer, ahmed khabeer profile
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,545FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com