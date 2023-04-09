On Tuesday (April 4), ‘journalist’ Ahmed Khabeer courted controversy after he falsely claimed that three Muslim youths were supposedly beaten by ‘Hindutva groups’ and forced to drink alcohol in Telangana.

The disinformation was debunked by the State police, which denied any communal angle in the assault. Khabeer, who works as the editor of ‘Jamia Times,’ has been notorious for peddling fake news to portray the Hindu community in a bad light.

Despite being called out on multiple occasions on social media, the ‘journalist’ has been firm and relentless in his pursuit of malicious narratives.

Ahmed Khabeer posted fake news that 3 Muslim youths allegedly beaten by Hindutva groups, forced to drink alcohol in Telangana.



Fact: Telangana Police denied any communal angle in the assault case and said that the incident was not hate crime but a dispute over fruit prices. pic.twitter.com/w7m2c30k7Y — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 4, 2023

On Saturday (April 8), the popular OSINT handle ‘D-Intent Data’ pointed out how Ahmed Khabeer posed as a girl on Twitter and send creepy, flirtatious messages to others on the micro-blogging platform. It is likely Khabeer posed as a woman to earn followers. This method of posing as a woman or someone you are not to ‘earn followers’ is termed as ‘catfishing’ in online world.

Now a self-proclaimed journalist Ahmed Khabeer, once upon a time only used his social media accounts to flirt only. Let’s see how an amature young journalist used to socialize!(3/12) pic.twitter.com/u3Ex2lRBUu — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) April 8, 2023

A former student of Jamia Milia University, Khabeer clashed with the police during the 2019 Anti-CAA protests. He has also seen glorifying Delhi riots accused, Shahrukh Pathan, on Facebook.

According to ‘D-Intent Data’, the Khabeer was spotted alongside several Opposition leaders. He has also extended his unwavering support for Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and his political pilgrimage ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

There are several photos available in which he can be seen with many oppositions’ politicians. Where that is OK to have personal preferences, but when a so called “Journalist” openly post about that in social media, it is heavily destabilize his creditability.(5/12) pic.twitter.com/LphEFYNW2z — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) April 8, 2023

Ahmed Khabeer had previously worked for ‘Two Circles.Net’. The propaganda portal recently made headlines after its Editor Irfan Mehraj was arrested in connection to a terror funding case on March 20 this year.

“Ahmed not only spread fake news but also justified youths joining terrorist outfits. He claimed the army has occupied #Kashmir, raised voice for the withdrawal of all security forces from Kashmir & above all showcased fake narrative about injuries-death of militants as civilian,” stated D-Intent Data in a tweet.

Ahmed not only spread fake news but also justified youths joining terrorist outfits. He claimed army has occupied #Kashmir,raised voice for the withdrawal of all security forces from Kashmir & above all showcased fake narrative about Injuries-death of militants as civilian(8/12) pic.twitter.com/0hLJnVfpJX — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) April 8, 2023

As expected, the ‘journalist’ has been a strong supporter of terrorist Afzal Guru and claimed that the latter was executed to satisfy the Hindu majority of India.

“He retweeted a recent tweet from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Gulf accounts condemning India. Also shown support for another fake propaganda spreader Meer Faisal and #Maktoob media,” the OSINT handle pointed out.

He retweeted recent tweet from Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Gulf accounts condemning India. Also shown support for another fake propaganda spreader Meer Faisal and #Muktoob media.(10/12) pic.twitter.com/60UHL8lMAx — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) April 8, 2023

Ahmed Khabeer had been desperately trying to legitimise the claims of ‘Muslim victimhood’ in India by cherry-picking stories, exploiting societal fault lines and presenting a distorted version of non-communal crimes.

He had once been suspended from the micro-blogging platform and had solicited funds from the public so as to continue peddling his anti-India propaganda.

Because of spreading hate and fake news once his twitter account got suspended too, which restored after an online campaign by anti-national ecosystem.

He asks followers to donate for covering CAA&NRC protest, farmers protest, campaign to release political prisoners .(12/12) pic.twitter.com/MbRzEXk4fZ — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) April 8, 2023

Given that Khabeer makes a living by reiterating the false narrative of Hindu majoritarianism, it is no surprise he is followed on Twitter by The Wire journalists Rohini Singh, Alishan Jafri, former The Guardian journalist Aina Khan who peddled fake narrative during Leicester violence, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale, Atiq Iqbal Tanha, an accused in Delhi riot and several other like-minded individuals.