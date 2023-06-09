On 8th June 2023, members of the Jani family in Vasai Maharashtra spoke to the media revealing that the head of their family Rajesh Jani is brainwashed and converted to Islam by some Islamists. The family members also said that after Rajesh Jani, the Islamists are targeting the whole family for conversion. They have also accused the local Muslims of keeping watch on them.

Rajesh Jani lived in Vasai with his family. He was converted to Islam as he was brainwashed by the Islamists he came in contact with. The Jani family has now accused the Muslims of troubling them over phone calls and asking them to convert too.

While speaking to the media, Rajesh Jani’s wife said, “We are receiving calls from Muslims. they say that your husband has converted to Islam, so it will be better for you and your children if you also convert to Islam. They are pressurizing us and sending us various links about information on Islam.”

She added, “When I asked them what will happen to us, at that time they said that Allah will do everything right and good. Some day or other we all will be together. When I asked what is meant by that, then they said that Allah will do all good and we all will live together.”

Rajesh Jani’s daughter said, “We see Muslims here near our building. It looks like they are deliberately making rounds here and trespassing in this area to keep a watch on us. This never happened before.”

She added, “The Muslims calling us have said that they have converted 400 Hindus to Islam so far. They also said that their next target is Banswada and Dungarpur in Rajasthan. We will continue to believe in our Dharma. we are staunch Hindus. We don’t believe in Islam. My father was pressurised and brainwashed. He was lured for something. We don’t wish to convert to Islam. In fact, we want to bring our father back to Hindu Dharma.