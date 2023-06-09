Friday, June 9, 2023
HomeCrimeMaharashtra: After converting Rajesh Jani to Mohammed Riyaz, Islamists target his family in Vasai,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: After converting Rajesh Jani to Mohammed Riyaz, Islamists target his family in Vasai, keep a ‘watch’ over their house, daughter says

OpIndia Staff
rajesh jani
Rajesh Jani's family members are getting phone calls from Muslims to get converted to Islam. Image Source: YouTube channel of Zee 24 Taas
3

On 8th June 2023, members of the Jani family in Vasai Maharashtra spoke to the media revealing that the head of their family Rajesh Jani is brainwashed and converted to Islam by some Islamists. The family members also said that after Rajesh Jani, the Islamists are targeting the whole family for conversion. They have also accused the local Muslims of keeping watch on them.

Rajesh Jani lived in Vasai with his family. He was converted to Islam as he was brainwashed by the Islamists he came in contact with. The Jani family has now accused the Muslims of troubling them over phone calls and asking them to convert too.

While speaking to the media, Rajesh Jani’s wife said, “We are receiving calls from Muslims. they say that your husband has converted to Islam, so it will be better for you and your children if you also convert to Islam. They are pressurizing us and sending us various links about information on Islam.”

She added, “When I asked them what will happen to us, at that time they said that Allah will do everything right and good. Some day or other we all will be together. When I asked what is meant by that, then they said that Allah will do all good and we all will live together.”

Rajesh Jani’s daughter said, “We see Muslims here near our building. It looks like they are deliberately making rounds here and trespassing in this area to keep a watch on us. This never happened before.”

She added, “The Muslims calling us have said that they have converted 400 Hindus to Islam so far. They also said that their next target is Banswada and Dungarpur in Rajasthan. We will continue to believe in our Dharma. we are staunch Hindus. We don’t believe in Islam. My father was pressurised and brainwashed. He was lured for something. We don’t wish to convert to Islam. In fact, we want to bring our father back to Hindu Dharma.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Gujarat: One Ahmad Mohammad arrested for selling beef samosas from his food truck in Navsari, police identify the meat supplier

OpIndia Staff -

‘Liberals’, Islamists, including ex-SIMI father of Umar Khalid, hold program to brand him ‘innocent’ as he completes 1000 days in jail, whitewash role in...

OpIndia Staff -

Damoh school embroiled in Conversion-Hijab controversy planning a rally after Friday prayers, can use children: NCPCR chief warns MP govt

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: Scamsters falsely link woman with Khalistani terror outfits and drug peddlers to intimidate her, dupes her of Rs 5 lakhs

OpIndia Staff -

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh, Waris De Punjab resulted in dip in attendance at Golden Temple during Operation Blue Star Anniversary: What Intelligence agencies said

ANI -

‘Somethings said in anger’: Father of minor wrestler who filed complaint against WFI’s Brij Bhushan Singh says he had filed ‘false complaint out of...

ANI -

Jammu and Kashmir: Girls of Srinagar school protest against ‘Abaya ban’ inside school, principal says they can wear a long Hijab over the uniform

OpIndia Staff -

Show ‘Ajmer 1992’ to Ajmer Dargah Committee before its release: Radical Islamist Shoaib Jamai opposes the upcoming movie, Sarwar Chishti calls it political gimmick

OpIndia Staff -

Owaisi outraged over ‘Aurangzeb ki aulaad’ comment by Devendra Fadnavis: What he had said about ‘majority Indian Muslims’ following Aurangzeb’s school of thought

OpIndia Staff -

90% communities in MOBC list in West Bengal are Muslims, Rohingyas and Bangladeshis also included: finds NCBC, to remove wrongly added communities

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,470FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com