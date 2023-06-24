On Saturday (January 24), Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a statement, condemning the actions of the ‘rebel’ Russian paramilitary organisation – Wagner Group.

In a televised address, he said, “What we are facing is precisely treachery… excessive ambitions and personal interests led to treason (against) their country and people, and to the cause for which Wagner fighters and commanders fought and died side by side with our other units and divisions.”

“Those who organised a military mutiny… who took up arms against their comrades… betrayed Russia and will answer for it. This is a blow to Russia… our people. Our actions to protect the Fatherland from such a threat will be harsh,” Putin warned.

Here's President Putin's full speech, translated, denouncing Wagner / Prigozhin's actions as treasonous and ordering the end to the military rebellion. pic.twitter.com/EgFtNIn6pR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 24, 2023

Wagner Group responds to Putin’s threat

The Wagner Group, led by its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, has reportedly accused Vladimir Putin of making a wrong choice during his speech. He has also declared that Russia will have a new President soon.

“Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the President was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland…We do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy,” he said in a viral video.

In a seperate audio message on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin remarked, “We are all ready to die…Because we will die for the Motherland, for the Russian people who need to be liberated.” He also claimed that the Wagner Group has 25000 troops and an additional 25000 people are willing to joining the private militia.

As per reports, the official Twitter handle of the Liberal Democratic Party of the Russian Federation posted a photoshopped image of Vladimir Putin’s chest and labelled him a ‘pus*y’

The official tweet of the Liberal Democratic Party of the Russian Federation stated that "Putin is a pussy"



"The official comment of Vladimir Zhirinovsky's artificial intelligence in connection with the latest events: "Putin is a pussy." pic.twitter.com/O8IKF62pXl — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 24, 2023

The Background of the Controversy

The long-running internal feud between Russia’s private military company- Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over the war in Ukraine is now in the open.

On Saturday (June 24), Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to topple the Russian military leadership, whom he accused of launching strikes on his men. Subsequently, the Russian authorities called for the arrest of Yevgeny Prigozhin after, in his audio message, he called for an armed uprising against the country’s military.