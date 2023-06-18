In the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of love jihad has come to the fore wherein a Muslim youth named Rashid lured a Hindu girl into marrying him. Following this, the family of the Hindu girl along with the members of Hindu rights organisations arrived at the local police station demanding that the girl be returned to them.

The matter pertains to the Adampur village in the Babri police station precinct. Here a person named Rashid lured a Hindu girl into fleeing with him. Reportedly, the accused Rashid already has four wives. Out of his four wives, one is Muslim while the other three are Hindu. The accused has reportedly performed court marriage with the Hindu girl he escaped with. Despite registering a case based on the complaint submitted by the girl’s family, the accused and the girl have not been found yet. This triggered the Hindu rights activists to lead a demonstration outside Babri police station.

The girl’s family alleged that accused Rashid’s relatives Parvez and Nadeem along with their accomplices barged into their home and threatened to kill them if they refused to take back the case they have registered against Rashid. Accused Rashid also talked about converting the girl to Islam and performing nikah with her. The terrified family of the girl are demanding police to take strict action in the matter. Meanwhile, Hindu organisations have warned that they will organise a maha panchayat if the police fail to take stern action.

It is pertinent to note that a Zee News report stated that the Hindu girl had gone to her relative’s residence in Baghpat where the accused Rashid kidnapped her. The report further stated that a case in this regard has been registered at Chhaprauli in Baghpat.

The Babri Police Station stated in this matter that a case has been registered under sections 452, 504 and 506 of the IPC against four accused, namely Rashid’s brother Parvez, Nadeem Shahzad, and Naushad, for threatening the girl after entering her house. The police stated that further action is being taken in the matter.