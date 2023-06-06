On Sunday, June 6, around midnight, a Muslim mob with weapons stormed the roads of Umreth and held the entire area hostage. The incident took place two days after the molestation of 2 Hindu minors by Muslim youths in the area.

According to reports, there was a dispute between the Hindu-Muslim community in Umreth, the taluka headquarters of Anand district, over the molestation of two Hindu minor girls, and around Sunday night, a Muslim mob stormed the area near the Chandramuleshwar Mahadev temple with swords and sticks, creating an atmosphere of fear in Umreth.

A complaint was registered at Umreth police station. The police have registered a case of rioting against 15-20 people in the Muslim mob and are conducting further investigation. At the same time, patrolling was intensified by the police team as the atmosphere of fear spread in the town. So far 8 arrests have been made in this regard.

On Saturday, Muslim youths molested Hindu minors, the police did not register a complaint

According to reports, an incident took place in the Odd Bazar area of Anand Umreth Municipality on Saturday night after which the situation worsened. On Saturday night, two Hindu girls went out on their mopeds in this area. As one of the girls was leaving the slum near the market, she was molested by 2 Muslim youths. When the Muslim youth on the bicycle grabbed her hand, the minor was shocked and a crowd gathered there as the minors shouted, seeing which the accused fled from there.

According to Divya Bhaskar’s report, the family of the minors later reached the Umreth police station with them and tried to lodge a complaint. But according to the minor victim, the police did not register their complaint. The victim’s family accused the police of harboring the accused.

Mob created terror by turning off the streetlights so they could not be identified

On Sunday night, a local Hindu youth Heer Pintubhai Patel and his friend were passing by Station Road. When the Muslim youths heard their discussion about the molestation incident, they got agitated and called their other friends and had a heated fight with Heer and his friend.

An atmosphere of fear was created in Anand’s Umreth Panth when the Muslim youths, along with a whole Muslim crowd, ran across the railway station road with swords and sticks around midnight.

The thing to be noted is that when this Muslim crowd ran on the road, the street lights on the entire road were suddenly switched off. It is suspected that the power supply was disrupted by the Muslim mob to prevent the faces of the rioters from being caught on camera and their identification.

After a complaint by Heer Patel, the Umreth police registered a case of rioting against the Muslim mob in which 15-20 Muslims were mentioned.

Hindus in the area planning an agitation against the violence

After the complaint, Umreth police arrested 8 people but Hindus of the area were enraged when even Hindu youths were falsely arrested by the police.

Agitated people surrounded the Umreth police station and accused PSI Alpesh Rabari of filing a false complaint. In this case, the people of Hindu society will send a complaint. At the same time, the people of Umreth village also talked about launching an agitation against the violence.