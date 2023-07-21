In a shocking case in Prayagraj, a man named Mohammad Arif (35) murdered his mother and sister using an axe. The accused gave the Islamic war cry “Allah hu Akbar” while committing the murders. His father and nephew too were seriously injured in the attack as Mohammad Arif tried to murder other members of his family.

After the murders, Arif set fire to the house.

Arif’s elder brother, Mohammad Azam, who managed to save himself, reportedly said that the former held radical views. “Arif held radical views. He was shouting ‘Allah hu Akbar’ while killing his mother and sister,” Mohammad Azam, brother of accused said. A video doing the rounds on social media shows Arif walking on the balcony with a black flag.

The accused pelted stones at the police upon their arrival. He also hurled on them 250 glass bottles filled with acid, and set fire to the house using the gas cylinder. The police had to release tear gas in order to bring Arif into their control. It was only after 2.5 hours of struggle that the police could catch hold of the radical. More than 24 people were reportedly injured in the acid attack and stone pelting.

Mohammad Arif throw 250 glass bottles filled with acid at the police (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)

It has come to light that Mohammad Arif used to watch ISIS videos and read books about the terrorist organisation. He had hatched a conspiracy to launch the attack almost a week ago. Arif told his brother Azam to vacate the house and live in another house which was built nearby. When Azam and other family members refused to leave, Arif chopped his mother and sister into pieces.

His elder brother Mohammaad Azam reportedly said that Arif had help from two of his friends. He intended to finish the entire family and had carried with him a knife, sword, daggar, chain, and acid.

The police nabbed Mohammad Arif after 2.5 hour-long attempt at evading arrest (Source: Sudhir Mishra/Twitter)

His brother said, “He also set fire to the house. He attacked my son and wife too. When I reached upon hearing their cries, Arif attacked me too. Somehow, I managed to escape into a room with my son and wife.” Mohammad Azam also reportedly said that Arif had a problem with the family and would harass his mother, sister, father, and Azam’s family too. His mother and father had registered complaints twice in the past in the Kareli police station. “Whenever the police summoned him, he would apologize. And then he would repeat the same behavior,” the brother said.

Mohammad Azam, brother of the accused (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)

Mohammad Arif had the support of his wife and the couple reportedly had frequent conflicts with the other family members. His family was against their marriage but couldn’t resist his demand. The brother added that Arif’s wife would mix toilet water in the food meant for others. In a carefully planned attack, Arif had shifted his wife, a government employee, and 6-year-old daughter to the wife’s maternal home. He kept his daughter away from his mother and would take her to his in-laws after his wife would leave for work.

Father of the accused has been admitted to a local hospital. Bodies of the mother and sister have been sent for post-mortem. The cops have recovered 60 bottles of acid. A complaint has been filed by the brother of the accused.