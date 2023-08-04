A murderous Muslim mob entered a hospital in Haryana’s Nuh and thrashed doctors and victims of violence after identifying them as Hindus, a report published in the Hindi daily Jagran said.

As per the report, more than fifty rioters barged into the hospital and assaulted the patients, health workers and doctors after segregating them on the basis of their religion. They assaulted Hindu doctors and victims after separating them from Muslims, the report added. A doctor’s three-year-old daughter was also beaten with sticks.

A pregnant woman admitted to the hospital was also reportedly attacked by the mob, which attacked her with sticks on her arms and legs. The woman collapsed after she was pushed and shoved for trying to escape the mob.

The police identified two accused, Nadir and Anjum, after scouring through the CCTV camera installed outside the hospital. The two were subsequently arrested for indulging in riots and violence.

The Jagran report is yet another evidence of the extent of the barbarity that Islamists went to carry out a preplanned attack on Hindu devotees.

Mewat Shobha Yatra attack

On Monday (July 31), violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The death toll from the clashes has now reached 5, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. The deputy commissioner urged people to stay indoors, venture outside only for essential tasks, and disregard any circulating rumours.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

“Religious Brajmandal Yatra” organized annually by Bajrang Dal, Islamic Jihadis pelted heavy stones, violence, arson and direct bullets from the hills on the pilgrims on the ancient “Religious Yatra” of Nallahad Shiv Temple, the centre of faith and reverence of Hindus in Nuh, Mewat. In which hundreds of vehicles were damaged and burnt to ashes,” said a statement shared by Bajrang Dal on Twitter.

The preplanned nature of the attack and the use of WhatsApp to mobilise mob and collect stones, glass bottles

While Islamists and their supporters had widely used social media platforms to mobile rioters, a report published by Hindustan Times sheds light on the extent the assailants went in the nefarious designs to attack Hindu processions in Haryana’s Muslim-majority region of Nuh.

As early as July 21, roughly ten days before the Jalabhishek Yatra was to take place, Islamists had been scheming to attack the devotees, laying elaborate plans on how to go about with their evil ploy.

Those arrested by the police over the violence that erupted in Nuh earlier this week have revealed in their interrogation that meetings were held and WhatsApp groups were created, and responsibilities were assigned to group leaders to collect stones and bottles to attack Hindu processions between July 21 to July 23, yet another corroboration of the preplanned nature of the violence that has engulfed the region since July 31.