Friday, September 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsBangladesh govt furious on European Parliament's resolution on political group Odhikar, calls it interference...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Bangladesh govt furious on European Parliament’s resolution on political group Odhikar, calls it interference in judicial process of a sovereign nation

"It’s a fact known to all that Adilur Rahman Khan, Secretary of ‘Odhikar’, was appointed Deputy Attorney General by BNP-Jamaat Government and worked in that capacity for five years from 2001 to 2006. Therefore, ‘Odhikar’ is not at all a neutral or independent organization that it tries to claim and is unfortunately believed by some in the international community," the statement added. 

ANI
Bangladesh govt slams EU Parliament for trying to interfere in their internal affairs
Bangladesh govt slams EU Parliament for passing politically motivated resolution, image via Telegraph
18

Bangladesh government on Thursday expressed “utter disappointment” at the adoption of a European Parliament’s resolution on “Human Rights situation in Bangladesh, notably the case of Odhikar”. 

According to the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the timing and language of the joint motion put by the European Parliament on two ‘Odhikar’ officials delivered today in Dhaka reflected their intention to interfere into the independent judiciary of the state. 
Odhikar is one of the leading human rights organizations in Bangladesh, operating since 1994. It is a member of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH).

“The timing and language of the joint motion, tabled by some political groups in the European Parliament, for making judgemental comments over sub-judice matters and a court verdict on two ‘Odhikar’ officials delivered today in Dhaka is reflective of their intention of interfering into the independent judiciary of a sovereign state, the statement said.” 

However, Bangladesh ensures open and fair judicial proceedings and that the rights of the parties are respected. 

“The independent judiciary of Bangladesh continues to ensure that judicial proceedings are conducted openly and fairly, and that the rights of the parties are fully respected.”

“Bangladesh judiciary decides matters before them based on evidence and in accordance with the law, without any restrictions, influences, inducements, pressures, threats or interferences, direct or indirect, from any quarter or for any reason,” the statement added. 

Underscoring ‘Odhikar’ as a non-compliant and politically biased entity, the statement said that the Bangladesh government is appaled by the favouritism in the European Parliament’s resolution to Odhikar’. 

“The Government of Bangladesh is appalled by the favoritism, reflected in the European Parliament’s resolution, to ‘Odhikar’ – a non-compliant and politically biased entity with a proven record of circulating misinformation, and an accomplice of vested quarters that promote terrorism and violent extremism,” the statement said. 

It further stated that Odhikar is not an independent organization that it tries to claim and is unfortunately believed by some in the international community. 

“It’s a fact known to all that Adilur Rahman Khan, Secretary of ‘Odhikar’, was appointed Deputy Attorney General by BNP-Jamaat Government and worked in that capacity for five years from 2001 to 2006. Therefore, ‘Odhikar’ is not at all a neutral or independent organization that it tries to claim and is unfortunately believed by some in the international community,” the statement added. 

According to the statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, “To support and promote an organization like ‘Odhikar’ in the name of upholding civic and democratic space is tantamount to the adoption of a totally subjective, selective, and partisan approach and is a clear manifestation of double standard by those who speak of defending human rights of the victims on one hand and make exposed and imposing attempts to protect the alleged violator on the other.”

However, the Bangladesh government disagreed to the text of their resolution. 

Moreover, Bangladesh deeply values its 50-year-long growing partnership with the European Union and all its institutions including the European Parliament. 

It further expects the same to continue through meaningful engagement based on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, according to the statement.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSheikh Hasina Modi, India Bangladesh news, Bangladesh Odhikar
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Nasir-Junaid murder case and Nuh violence: Is Monu Manesar being made a scapegoat to fuel Rajasthan govt’s appeasement politics before elections?

अजीत झा -
The BJP has also suggested that Manesar could be used for appeasement politics by the Gehlot government. Only recently the Rajasthan DGP had stated that they are yet to find any evidence of Manesar's direct involvement in the murder case.
News Reports

Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested for Nuh Violence, HC petition to prevent arrest denied, was accused of involvement in attack on Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Mamman Khan has been booked in an FIR lodged at the Nagina police station in Nuh, concerning the Nuh communal violence. Police inquiries have uncovered alleged communication between Khan and a suspect identified as Mohammad Taufiq through phone records. Taufiq has already been apprehended for his purported role in the violence.

‘Ghamandiya alliance revealed its highly repressive, dictatorial and negative mindset’: BJP condemns I.N.D.I. Alliance’s decision to boycott anchors

StopNCII.org cannot remove explicit images from ‘all over the internet’, read how social media ‘influencers’ are misleading people with false claims

Centre’s flagship e-court project becomes complete as the Supreme Court joins the National Judicial Data Grid portal

I.N.D.I Alliance releases list of 14 anchors including Arnab Goswami, Rubika Liaquat and Shiv Aroor, whose tough questions they don’t want to answer

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Nasir-Junaid murder case and Nuh violence: Is Monu Manesar being made a scapegoat to fuel Rajasthan govt’s appeasement politics before elections?

अजीत झा -

Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested for Nuh Violence, HC petition to prevent arrest denied, was accused of involvement in attack on Hindus

OpIndia Staff -

Scrub Typhus kills 5 in Odisha’s Bargarh district, govt asks for increased surveillance and tests

ANI -

Shivamogga ISIS module case: NIA arrests key absconding terrorist Arafath Ali from Delhi airport upon arrival from Kenya

ANI -

Haryana: NIA special court forfeits most wanted pro-Khalistan terrorist Rinda’s aides’ properties to the state, first such forfeiture under UAPA

OpIndia Staff -

‘Ghamandiya alliance revealed its highly repressive, dictatorial and negative mindset’: BJP condemns I.N.D.I. Alliance’s decision to boycott anchors

OpIndia Staff -

StopNCII.org cannot remove explicit images from ‘all over the internet’, read how social media ‘influencers’ are misleading people with false claims

Anurag -

‘It hurts when films with regressive messaging make 100s of crores’: Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao goes on a similar rant as Naseeruddin Shah

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court reserves order on manufacture and use of green firecrackers during Diwali in Delhi, says at present all firecrackers are banned

ANI -

Dabholkar murder case: CBI submits final report, seeks discharge of 3 accused Amol Kale, Rakesh Bangera, Amit Digwekar due to absence of prosecutable evidence

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,142FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com