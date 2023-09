Bangladesh government on Thursday expressed “utter disappointment” at the adoption of a European Parliament’s resolution on “Human Rights situation in Bangladesh, notably the case of Odhikar”.

According to the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the timing and language of the joint motion put by the European Parliament on two ‘Odhikar’ officials delivered today in Dhaka reflected their intention to interfere into the independent judiciary of the state.

Odhikar is one of the leading human rights organizations in Bangladesh, operating since 1994. It is a member of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH).

“The timing and language of the joint motion, tabled by some political groups in the European Parliament, for making judgemental comments over sub-judice matters and a court verdict on two ‘Odhikar’ officials delivered today in Dhaka is reflective of their intention of interfering into the independent judiciary of a sovereign state, the statement said.”

However, Bangladesh ensures open and fair judicial proceedings and that the rights of the parties are respected.

“The independent judiciary of Bangladesh continues to ensure that judicial proceedings are conducted openly and fairly, and that the rights of the parties are fully respected.”

“Bangladesh judiciary decides matters before them based on evidence and in accordance with the law, without any restrictions, influences, inducements, pressures, threats or interferences, direct or indirect, from any quarter or for any reason,” the statement added.

Underscoring ‘Odhikar’ as a non-compliant and politically biased entity, the statement said that the Bangladesh government is appaled by the favouritism in the European Parliament’s resolution to Odhikar’.

“The Government of Bangladesh is appalled by the favoritism, reflected in the European Parliament’s resolution, to ‘Odhikar’ – a non-compliant and politically biased entity with a proven record of circulating misinformation, and an accomplice of vested quarters that promote terrorism and violent extremism,” the statement said.

It further stated that Odhikar is not an independent organization that it tries to claim and is unfortunately believed by some in the international community.

“It’s a fact known to all that Adilur Rahman Khan, Secretary of ‘Odhikar’, was appointed Deputy Attorney General by BNP-Jamaat Government and worked in that capacity for five years from 2001 to 2006. Therefore, ‘Odhikar’ is not at all a neutral or independent organization that it tries to claim and is unfortunately believed by some in the international community,” the statement added.

According to the statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, “To support and promote an organization like ‘Odhikar’ in the name of upholding civic and democratic space is tantamount to the adoption of a totally subjective, selective, and partisan approach and is a clear manifestation of double standard by those who speak of defending human rights of the victims on one hand and make exposed and imposing attempts to protect the alleged violator on the other.”

However, the Bangladesh government disagreed to the text of their resolution.

Moreover, Bangladesh deeply values its 50-year-long growing partnership with the European Union and all its institutions including the European Parliament.

It further expects the same to continue through meaningful engagement based on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, according to the statement.

