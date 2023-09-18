The Greater Chennai Police has issued guidelines for Hindus on how to celebrate the annual Vinayagar (Lord Ganesh) Chaturthi celebration, on the eve of the event.

Many consider the 11 sets of guidelines issued by the police for Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations to be draconian, making it challenging for Hindus to partake in the festival.

Some organisers told The Commune that the setup process for Vinayagar Pandals has become excessively bureaucratic, burdensome, and taxing. potentially leading to delays or hindrances in their construction.

Greater Chennai Police



On the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi, instructions for the installation and worship of Vinayagar idols:



Below are a few directives issued by the police concerning the installation of idols, instructing organizers to obtain them.

1. Landowners, where Vinayagar idols are going to be installed, must have obtained permission from local bodies concerned, the Highway Department or the Government Department.

2. Must have obtained a No Objection Certificate from the Fire Department, Electricity Board, etc.

3. Obtain permission from the police station officer concerned by filling up the forms for installation of Vinayagar idols, undertaking to abide by the restrictions and conditions mentioned therein.

4. The height of the statue to be installed should not exceed 10 feet from the base of the platform.

5. Installation of idols near places of Worship, Hospitals, and Educational institutions should be avoided.

6. Two volunteers should be deputed on a 24-hour rotation to ensure the safety of the idols.

7. Banners/billboards in support of any political parties or religious leaders should not be placed at the worship point.

8. Fire safety rules and regulations must be followed, and electrical wire connections and pandals should be monitored periodically to avoid accidents and mishaps.

10. On days permitted by Police for immersion of Vinayagar idols, idols should be carried in permitted four-wheelers on permitted routes only and peacefully immersed.

11. Bursting of firecrackers is not allowed in places where Vinayagar idols are installed, procession routes and immersion Points.

Conversely, the Greater Chennai police have stated that the utterance of slogans that incite “religious hatred” or “offend the sentiments of other religions” is prohibited.

This directive is perceived as vague and potentially a means to clamp down on individuals associated with a specific ideology, especially given the current politically charged atmosphere where even chants of “Jai Shri Ram” are interpreted as “offensive to the sentiments of other religions.”

Additionally, there is a prohibition on the use of firecrackers during the procession for the immersion of Vinayagar idols. While it’s positive that the Greater Chennai Police is implementing precautionary measures for a seamless festival celebration, it has sparked inquiries into why similar concerns were not demonstrated during AR Rahman’s recent concert in Chennai.

The event turned chaotic with crowd mismanagement, stampede-like situations, incidents of molestation against women, and severe traffic congestion, resembling a nightmare.