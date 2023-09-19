Tuesday, September 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHistory is written by those who can edit Wikipedia, losers got lot of time:...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

History is written by those who can edit Wikipedia, losers got lot of time: Elon Musk, Israeli PM Netanyahu slam the ‘free encyclopedia’

Elon Musk has previpusly mocked Wikipedia for its lack of editorial oversight and dissemination of propaganda content under the guise of facts.

OpIndia Staff
History is written by those who can edit Wikipedia, losers got lot of time: Elon Musk, Israeli PM Netanyahu slam the 'free encyclopedia'
Elon Musk with Benjamin Netanyahu, image via Israel's GPO
17

On Monday (September 18, local time), billionaire businessman Elon Musk slammed Wikipedia and its ‘motivated’ editors for information manipulation and distortion of facts. He made the remarks during a live discussion on X (formerly Twitter) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California.

Musk said, “There’s an old saying that ‘history is written by the victors,’ it’s like well, not if your enemies are still alive and have a lot of time on their hands to edit Wikipedia. The losers just got a lot of time on their hands.”

On hearing that, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu joked, “They necessarily don’t bring out the balanced view of things…History is written by those who can harness the most editors.”

This is not the first time Elon Musk has slammed Wikipedia for its lack of editorial oversight and dissemination of propaganda content under the guise of facts.

In December 2022, he said, “Most of Earth: “The MSM is biased.” Wikipedia: “Cite MSM source to confirm this claim.” Wikipedia has a non-trivial left-wing bias.” Musk also tagged Wikipedia’s founder Jimmy Wales and sought his comments on the free encyclopedia’s bias.

His tweet came after YouTuber Ian Miles Cheong pointed out that there was a discussion by Wikipedia Editors to remove the ‘Twitter Files’ page.

In another tweet, Elon Musk said, “In the past, victory would mean that your enemies are no longer around. These days, they’re not only alive & well, but have lots of time on their hands to edit Wikipedia!

He posted a similar tweet on April 21, 2022, reiterating that history is written by ‘Wikipedia Editors.’

Wikipedia should never be trusted: Larry Sanger

In July 2021, co-founder of Wikipedia Larry Sanger spoke to OpIndia in detail about the user-edited encyclopedia. He said that Wikipedia lost its neutral nature in 2009, before which editors from all ideologies debated equally before deciding what should be published on the platform.

He said that articles on everything on Wikipedia had become partisan, mainly supporting the Biden administration and blacking out information that did not show the Democrats in a good light. OpIndia has extensively reported on the biased nature of Wikipedia. Our coverage can be seen here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsElon Musk X, Elon Musk Benjamin Netanyahu X discussion, Elon Musk on Wikipedia, Benjamin Netanyahu on Wikipedia
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,469FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com