On Saturday (30 September), the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime and Customs Department busted an international racket which was allegedly involved in drug trafficking in India. The racket used to smuggle drugs into India by hiding them in books and toys. They were reportedly using social media and the dark web to smuggle drugs. It was being operated from Canada and the United States.

During the search operation, the Cybercrime and customs officials confiscated drugs worth approximately Rs 50 lakh at Ahmedabad Airport. As per the officials, the drug traffickers were using different modus operandi for drugs delivery. They were using social media and the dark web for their illicit operations. The officials added that a thorough investigation into the matter is underway.

अहमदाबाद :@AhmedabadPolice के साइबर सेल के क्रैक-डाउन में पहली बार सामने आयी चौंकाने वाली मोड्स ओप्रेंडी–



कनाडा से ऑपरेट कर रहे internatiinal gang द्वारा भारत मैं ड्रग्स सप्लाई करने के रैकेट का अहमदाबाद साइबर क्राइम सेल द्वारा पर्दाफाश



According to media reports, an international courier company, operating from Canada and the United States, is alleged to be running an International drugs racket. It used social media and the dark web to supply drugs that were hidden in books and toys.

The seizures include Cocaine weighing 2.31 gms. In the domestic market, it is said to be in the tune of Rs 2,31,000. The officials also seized high-quality international cannabis weighing 5.970kg. The seized cannabis is said to be worth Rs 46,08,015 in the International market.

The traffickers reportedly used to soak the pages of these books in drugs. Once these books were smuggled into India, the pages were then crushed to prepare the drugs that were to be used at parties.

Apparently, the Ahmedabad Cyber Unit and Customs Department seized a significant quantity of such books and toys. They have also traced drug peddlers and buyers involved in this International drug racket.

According to official statement, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime said, “Ahmedabad Cyber Crime and Customs Department busted an international racket allegedly supplying drugs using the dark web and social media.”

It added, “Cocaine weighing 2.31 gms worth Rs 2,31,000 in the domestic market along with high-quality international cannabis weighing 5.970kg worth Rs 46,08,015 in the International market has been seized. Drugs were hidden in toys and pages of books. The consignment was ordered from abroad through international courier companies. Further investigation is underway.”