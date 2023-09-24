In a major crackdown on Khalistani extremism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to confiscate the properties of 19 Khalistani terrorists, media reported on Sunday (24 September), citing sources. The action against these foreign-based Khalistani terrorists will be taken under section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This comes after NIA already confiscated the properties of SFJ spokesperson Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Chandigarh yesterday, and a court notice was issued to confiscate the property of slain Khalistatni Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Jalandhar.

According to media reports, the central investigating agency has prepared a list of Khalistani terrorists who are hiding in foreign nations, including Britain, the US, Canada, UAE, and Pakistan among others. Soon major action is expected to be taken against these Khalistani terrorists.

People aware of the matter said that the government has asked the agencies to identify the properties of the terrorists hiding abroad. They added that the government has asked the agencies to cancel their Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cards to bar their entry into India.

Excellent. After Pannun properties, Indian Govt to seize properties of 19 more Khalistani terrorists this week. OCI/PIO also to be cancelled. Must be implemented with care so innocents not affected. Report by @aajtakjitendra on @IndiaToday. https://t.co/7eLSfDDOtz — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 24, 2023

According to an India Today report, the NIA list includes the name of 19 Khalistani terrorists along with their current hideout, majority of them are based in the United Kingdom, UK. These terrorists are accused of running anti-India propaganda and terror activities from abroad.

Lakhbir Singh Rode, based in Canada Jatinder Singh Grewal, based in Canada Paramjeet Singh Pamma, based in the United Kingdom (UK) Kulwant Singh Muthada, based in the UK Sukhpal Singh, based in the UK Sarabjeet Singh Benoor, based in the UK Kulwant Singh (Kanta), based in the UK Gurmeet Singh (Bagga Baba) Gurpreet Singh (Baghi), based in the UK Dupinder Singh, based in the UK Wadhva Singh (Babbar chacha), based in Pakistan Ranjit Singh Neeta, based in Pakistan Jasmeet Singh Hakeemzada, a drug smuggler based in Dubai, UAE JS Dhaliwal, based in the United States Harpreet Singh (Rana Singh), based in the US Harjhap Singh (Jappi Singh), based in the US Amardeep Singh Purewal, based in the US S Himmat Singh, based in the US Gurjant Singh Dhillon, based in Australia

This development comes a day after the NIA confiscated the properties of Canada-based ‘designated individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. NIA also started the procedure to confiscate the property of khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Canada in June this year. The actions were taken on the orders of a CBI-NIA Special Court in Mohali.

Previously, security agencies identified a group of 11 individuals, believed to have affiliations with both criminal organisations and terrorist groups. They are currently hiding in Canada, the United States, and Pakistan. Among them, eight suspects are said to be operating within Canada.

The agencies’ list included the names of gangsters and terrorists like — Harvinder Sandhu aka Rinda believed to be in Pakistan, Lakhbir Singh aka Landa, Sukhdool Singh aka Sukha Duneke (killed three days ago), Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dalla, Ramandeep Singh aka Raman Judge, Charnjit Singh aka Rinku Bihla, Sanawer Dhillon and Gurpinder Singh aka Baba Dalla. All of the latter are believed to be in Canada.