UP: Teacher Hafiz Irfan rapes 9-year-old girl student inside madarsa in Muzaffarnagar

On Saturday, September 23, in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of a madarsa teacher raping a nine-year-old girl student has come to light. The accused, identified as Hafiz Irfan, raped the minor girl who used to attend the madarsa in Budhana. Accused Hafiz raped the minor girl until she fell unconscious, subsequently, he fled the spot assuming that the girl has died. After regaining consciousness, the victim somehow went back to her home in a bloodied state and narrated her ordeal to her sister and other family members.

Reportedly, the matter pertains to the Bhasana village under the Budhana police station where the minor girl studied at the Noorjahan Masjid madarsa in the Safipur Patti area. Accused Hafiz Irfan took the victim to another room on the pretext of cleaning it when she arrived at the madarsa. As the minor girl was alone, the accused madarsa teacher brutally raped the minor girl until she fell unconscious. The accused assumed that the girl had died and he ran away from the madarsa. However, the victim later regained consciousness and managed to return to her home.

After the victim informed her family about the heinous deed of Hafiz Irfan, the minor victim’s family members reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Subsequently, the police registered a case against the accused madarsa teacher under section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, Phugana Circle Officer Yatendra Singh Nagar confirmed the incident and said that a case had been registered against accused Hafiz Irfan. CO Nagar added that efforts are on to nab the absconding accused. An ETV Bharat report, however, claims that the accused has been arrested. The police said that the minor victim was sent for a medical examination, however, looking at the serious state of the victim, she was referred to Meerut.