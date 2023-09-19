Tuesday, September 19, 2023
‘Massacre of thousands of Muslims’: While TNM denies Hyderabad genocide of Hindus KTR threatens to move censor board against ‘Razakar’ movie

Netizens called out Dhanya Rajendran and all those lauding the tyrannical Razakars while denying the genocide of Hindus.

OpIndia Staff
Razakar teaser released
Razakar movie will showcase atrocities Hindus faced in the hands of Razakars before Hyderabad joined India (Image: SS from teaser)
19

The teaser of Razakar, a movie depicting the genocide of Hindus in Hyderabad in the events preceding the accession of the state into post-independence India, has not gone down well with the Islamists and the left-liberal ecosystem. But then when has any part of Hindu genocide across various time periods and across the Indian subcontinent ever gone down well with them? It’s too much truth for them to burden themselves with.

Shortly after the release of the Razakar teaser, Telangana Minister KTR and son of KCR threatened to raise the movie with the censor board saying that the BJP is attempting to polarise.

“Some intellectually bankrupt jokers of the BJP are doing their best to instigate communal violence and polarisation for their political propaganda in Telangana. We will take up the matter with the censor board and also the Telangana police to ensure that the law & order situation in Telangana is not affected,” he wrote on X.

SS of KTR’s post on X

The News Minute (TNM), a mouthpiece of the left so to speak, published its own twisted version of the Hindu genocide; basically denying that there was ever a genocide of Hindus. The archive version of the TNM report can be viewed here.

The report published by TNM

Instead, in the very introduction to the report, TNM said that it was the Muslims who were massacred by the Nizam of Hyderabad. “In this 3250-word piece, Yunus Lasania reminded us that a catastrophic period in Hyderabad’s history which ended with the massacre of thousands of Muslims, as estimated by the Pandit Sunderlal Commission of Enquiry, cannot be fictionalised into convenient binaries,” the report read.

The News Minute report, endorsed by its outright leftist and anti-Hindu Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran called the brutal mass murder of Hindus in Hyderabad by Muslim Razakars as fiction.

Rajendran took to X, formerly Twitter, saying, “After Kashmir Files and Kerala Story, this is a movie that the BJP is banking on. This time, the producer is a BJP MLA. What is the BJP’s plan? What is the real history? Read our VERY detailed story by @YunusLasania”.

SS of TNM Editor-in-Chief Dhanya Rajendran’s post on X

TNM Editor-in-Chief criticised the Razakar teaser and questioned its validity because it shows the genocide in no minced terms and because it is produced by a BJP MLA.

Moreover, the report sugarcoated such a heinous crime against the Hindu community by calling it nothing more than a “peasant uprising and the subjugation of the working class by Muslim rulers and Hindu feudal lords”.

Like the foundations of a failed leftist state, the report also began by laying arguments that hurt the mind. The report sought to find “nuances” in the film Razakar. It said, “Going by the poster and the discourse around the upcoming film, this ‘historical’ outing on screen is likely to have little in terms of nuance.”

This play-pretend-intellectual form of writing is typical of the left. This want for nuance is nothing but a call to hide the truth. They don’t want the Hindus to be able to narrate their ordeal, they don’t want the Hindus to know their history, and they don’t want the Hindus to pass on their history to the coming generations.

Netizens called out Dhanya Rajendran and all those lauding the tyrannical Razakars while denying the genocide of Hindus. An X user wrote, “Holocaust denial is a crime in many countries because no matter how large and real the crime, there will be lowlifes who want to whitewash events, including genocides. Dhanya is our own version of those holocaust deniers.”

While replying to a post by an AIMIM supporter on X who likened the founder of the Razakars Qasim Rizvi to Subhas Chandra Bose, an X user by the name of Yogini wrote, “Razakars gheraoed my Father’s family wada in Jintur, MH, for 24+hr. Children & women were herded into basement for the complete duration. Yet 2 women were eventually found in a nearby well 36 hrs later. Any Razakar isn’t even close to the nail of Subhas Chandra Bose.”

The likes of Dhanya Rajendran and KTR will flex their corrupt influence and travel to the ends of the earth to negate the sufferings of the Hindu community which have disturbed generations. This leftist ecosystem of which she is a part will deny Hindus their rights and freedom by shooting off the shoulders of a political party like the BJP. Nonetheless, the target of these Hindu bloodthirsty vultures will be the Hindu at last.

