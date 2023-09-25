Monday, September 25, 2023
HomeWorldVeteran comedian Rob Schneider cancels trip to Canada after Canadian Parliament honoured Hitler’s Nazi...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Veteran comedian Rob Schneider cancels trip to Canada after Canadian Parliament honoured Hitler’s Nazi soldier

Notably, on 22nd September, the Canadian House of Commons gave a standing ovation to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a World War II Nazi soldier.

OpIndia Staff
Comedian and Hollywood actor Rob Schneider cancels Canada trip after Canadian parliament gave standing ovation to a Nazi soldier
Comedian and Hollywood actor Rob Schneider cancels Canada trip after Canadian parliament gave standing ovation to a Nazi soldier (Image Source - Cinemablend and OpIndia archieve)
10

On Monday (25 September), Veteran comedian and Hollywood actor Rob Schneider, half-Jewish by blood, announced that he has canceled his upcoming trip to Canada in the wake of the Canadian Parliament honouring a Nazi soldier. The comedian/actor Schneider lambasted Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and dubbed the recent development as “despicable” and “outrageous”. 

Launching a scathing attack on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Schneider argued that Trudeau’s other tyrannical acts are insignificant compared to the recent one where he made the Canadian Parliament give a standing ovation to honour Adolf Hitler’s Nazi soldier, Yaroslav Hunka.  

Taking to X, Schneider said, “I just canceled my trip to Canada. I just can’t…It’s beyond the pale. Trudeau’s tyranny against peaceful trucker protesters seems insignificant to this despicable and outrageous act of honoring one of ADOLF HITLER’S NAZI SS Soldiers by the Canadian Parliament. No words…”

It is important to note that Rob Schneider’s father is Jewish, the community targeted by Nazis during Hitler’s reign.  

In another tweet, Schneider highlighted that the soldier, Yaroslav Hunka, who got the standing ovation from the Canadian Parliament, actually fought for the real Nazis, not the ones used as a label or slur for dissidents. He fought for Hitler who committed several war crimes including Jewish Holocaust. 

In the tweet, he fumed, “Don’t you stupid f**king Canadians know THIS AS*H**E fought for the NAZIS?! Not what we call Nazis today. Like, the REAL Nazis! This guy fought for Hitler! Not like what we call people Hitler today. THEE Hitler! Like in actual Adolf Hitler. #DumbTwats.” 

Notably, on 22nd September, the Canadian House of Commons gave a standing ovation to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a World War II Nazi soldier. It was done in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Interestingly, Yaroslav Hunka was a member of a SS unit established in 1943 by a high-ranking Nazi SS official. He fought for the First Ukrainian Division, originally named the 14th Waffen-Grenadier Division der SS (Ukrainische Nr 1), also known as the “Galicia” Division.  

As per documented WW2 history, the 14th SS-Volunteer Division “Galicia” was a World War II Nazi Germany military formation made up predominantly of military volunteers with a Ukrainian ethnic background from the area of Galicia.

It is notable that SS was the main paramilitary group under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany, and was primarily responsible for running Holocaust operations. 14th SS-Volunteer Division Galicia was made up of volunteers, which means that Yaroslav Hunka joined the unit on his own will, and was not conscripted. 

Resultantly, the act of the Canadian Parliament honouring a Nazi collaborator has infuriated Jewish people, and their organisations, all across the world, who have come out openly to condemn this development and sought an apology from the Canadian Parliament, their Speaker, and their government. This includes the Polish ambassador to Canada who has also asked Canadian authorities to apologise for this episode. 

In the wake of widespread outrage, the Canadian Parliament speaker apologised for celebrating a Nazi who killed Jews during WWII. 

Amid an unwarranted diplomatic war with India, this humiliation is also costing dearly for Canada and it underscores the remark that the spokesperson of the Indian Foreign Ministry made regarding Canada becoming a safe haven for terrorists and extremists which is only hurting its institutional reputation at the global stage. 

Through the latest act of honouring a Hitler’s soldier, an earlier track record of Canada giving refuge to Nazi soldiers is also coming to the fore.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia canada; Trudeau Khalistan; Trudeau India
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Canada is CIA’s puppet’ – Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, whose grandfather CM Beant Singh was killed by Khalistanis, lashes out at Canada in...

OpIndia Staff -

Five Eyes spying on Indian diplomats? Canada’s allegations against India may have US or UK hand, says foreign affairs expert

ANI -

Nuh violence: Posters threatening Muslims were put up by Asif, how Islamists and leftist media had tried to blame VHP

OpIndia Staff -

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, hounded by Islamists, makes a rare public appearance for The Vaccine War’s special screening: What she said

OpIndia Staff -

India-Canada standoff and the lessons we need to learn: The rising threat of wokes and the West’s deep state and the urgent need for...

Ganesh R -

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham temple to break own record by inaugurating the world’s largest hand-carved Hindu temple in New Jersey

ANI -

I expect an apology: Polish Ambassador seeks accountability from Canada after its Parliament gave standing ovation to Nazi collaborator

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Parliament speaker apologises for celebrating a Nazi who killed Jews during WWII, Trudeau’s govt faces another humiliation

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Unnao district administration cracks down on land mafia Naseem Ahmed, property worth over Rs 1 billion seized

ANI -

Jharkhand: 90% of encroachers of govt land have names like Firoz, Sajjad, Kaleem, Imran… will the ‘Haldwani Incident’ repeat as accused evade court dates?

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,027FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com