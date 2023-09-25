On Monday (25 September), Veteran comedian and Hollywood actor Rob Schneider, half-Jewish by blood, announced that he has canceled his upcoming trip to Canada in the wake of the Canadian Parliament honouring a Nazi soldier. The comedian/actor Schneider lambasted Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and dubbed the recent development as “despicable” and “outrageous”.

Launching a scathing attack on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Schneider argued that Trudeau’s other tyrannical acts are insignificant compared to the recent one where he made the Canadian Parliament give a standing ovation to honour Adolf Hitler’s Nazi soldier, Yaroslav Hunka.

Taking to X, Schneider said, “I just canceled my trip to Canada. I just can’t…It’s beyond the pale. Trudeau’s tyranny against peaceful trucker protesters seems insignificant to this despicable and outrageous act of honoring one of ADOLF HITLER’S NAZI SS Soldiers by the Canadian Parliament. No words…”

It is important to note that Rob Schneider’s father is Jewish, the community targeted by Nazis during Hitler’s reign.

In another tweet, Schneider highlighted that the soldier, Yaroslav Hunka, who got the standing ovation from the Canadian Parliament, actually fought for the real Nazis, not the ones used as a label or slur for dissidents. He fought for Hitler who committed several war crimes including Jewish Holocaust.

In the tweet, he fumed, “Don’t you stupid f**king Canadians know THIS AS*H**E fought for the NAZIS?! Not what we call Nazis today. Like, the REAL Nazis! This guy fought for Hitler! Not like what we call people Hitler today. THEE Hitler! Like in actual Adolf Hitler. #DumbTwats.”

Don’t you stupid f#cking Canadians know THIS ASSH@LE fought for the NAZIS?! Not what we call Nazis today. Like, the REAL Nazis! This guy fought for Hitler! Not like what we call people Hitler today. THEE Hitler! Like in actual Adolf Hitler.#DumbTwats https://t.co/lsZSC34RZv — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 24, 2023

Notably, on 22nd September, the Canadian House of Commons gave a standing ovation to 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a World War II Nazi soldier. It was done in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Interestingly, Yaroslav Hunka was a member of a SS unit established in 1943 by a high-ranking Nazi SS official. He fought for the First Ukrainian Division, originally named the 14th Waffen-Grenadier Division der SS (Ukrainische Nr 1), also known as the “Galicia” Division.

As per documented WW2 history, the 14th SS-Volunteer Division “Galicia” was a World War II Nazi Germany military formation made up predominantly of military volunteers with a Ukrainian ethnic background from the area of Galicia.

It is notable that SS was the main paramilitary group under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany, and was primarily responsible for running Holocaust operations. 14th SS-Volunteer Division Galicia was made up of volunteers, which means that Yaroslav Hunka joined the unit on his own will, and was not conscripted.

Resultantly, the act of the Canadian Parliament honouring a Nazi collaborator has infuriated Jewish people, and their organisations, all across the world, who have come out openly to condemn this development and sought an apology from the Canadian Parliament, their Speaker, and their government. This includes the Polish ambassador to Canada who has also asked Canadian authorities to apologise for this episode.

In the wake of widespread outrage, the Canadian Parliament speaker apologised for celebrating a Nazi who killed Jews during WWII.

Amid an unwarranted diplomatic war with India, this humiliation is also costing dearly for Canada and it underscores the remark that the spokesperson of the Indian Foreign Ministry made regarding Canada becoming a safe haven for terrorists and extremists which is only hurting its institutional reputation at the global stage.

Through the latest act of honouring a Hitler’s soldier, an earlier track record of Canada giving refuge to Nazi soldiers is also coming to the fore.