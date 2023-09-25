Monday, September 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsI expect an apology: Polish Ambassador seeks accountability from Canada after its Parliament gave...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

I expect an apology: Polish Ambassador seeks accountability from Canada after its Parliament gave standing ovation to Nazi collaborator

Yaroslav Hunka was a member of a SS unit, the 14th SS-Volunteer Division “Galicia”, established in 1943 by the Nazis.

OpIndia Staff
I expect an apology: Polish Ambassador seeks accountability from Canada after its Parliament gave standing ovation to Nazi collaborator
Nazi collaborator Yaroslav Hunka, Trudeau and Zelensky cheering him on, images via CBS
17

Days after the Canadian Parliament gave a standing ovation to a 98-year-old Nazi collaborator Yaroslav Hunka, the Polish ambassador to Canada Witold Dzielski on Monday (September 25) demanded an apology from the Justin Trudeau-led-government.

In a tweet, Dzielski wrote (archive), “09/22 Canada and Ukrainian leadership at House of Commons cheered a member of Waffen-SS Galizien, notorious UA military formation of World War 2 responsible for murdering thousands of Poles and Jews.”

The Polish Ambassador to Canada said, “Poland whose best ally is Ukraine has, will never agree on whitewashing such villains. As Ambassador to Canada, I expect an apology.”

Canada celebrated Nazi soldier who fought for Hitler in World War II

On 22nd September, the Canadian House of Commons gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, a World War II veteran who fought for “Ukrainian independence” against Russian aggressors.

This is how the speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, introduced him. The 98-year-old war veteran, however, was a member of a SS unit, the 14th SS-Volunteer Division “Galicia”, established in 1943 by the Nazis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also present during the occasion.

Notably, SS was the main paramilitary group under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany and was primarily responsible for tunning Holocaust operations. 14th SS-Volunteer Division Galicia was made up of volunteers, which means that Yaroslav Hunka joined the unit on his own will, and was not conscripted.

The war criminals of World War II and Canadian connections

The members of the First Ukrainian Division have been deemed war criminals by several experts. However, Canadian inquiry into their history did not recognise them as war criminals. Interestingly, there is clear evidence that Canada housed at least 3,000 war criminals.

Canadian authorities established a commission to look into war criminals, and the commission headed by Justice Jules Deschenes submitted its report in December 1986 titled “Commission of Inquiry on War Crimes“.

As per the report, the Canadian government had allowed over 2,000 war criminals from WWII to enter Canada despite the Canadian Jewish Congress’s opposition. The commission gave Hunko’s division “clean chit” due to the lack of evidence.

2014 Nazi Hunter Steve Rambam called Canada a safe haven for war criminals. Notably, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also called out Canada in a recent statement for giving shelter to terrorists and gangsters.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsWitold Dzielski tweet, Witold Dzielski canada, Witold Dzielski nazi ukraine, Witold Dzielski nazi canada
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Canada: Parliament speaker apologises for celebrating a Nazi who killed Jews during WWII, Trudeau’s govt faces another humiliation

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Unnao district administration cracks down on land mafia Naseem Ahmed, property worth over Rs 1 billion seized

ANI -

Jharkhand: 90% of encroachers of govt land have names like Firoz, Sajjad, Kaleem, Imran… will the ‘Haldwani Incident’ repeat as accused evade court dates?

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

“Urgent Necessity”: Manipur CM holds meeting with BRO officials to extend border fencing by 70 km across the India-Myanmar border

OpIndia Staff -

Canada’s House of Commons gives standing ovation to Ukrainian-Canadian WWII veteran who fought for Nazis: History of SS unit and war criminal’s connection to...

Anurag -

India and the UN launch a joint capacity-building initiative for the Global South by sharing India’s experiences, best practices and expertise

ANI -

NASA’s OSIRIS REx spacecraft drops a capsule containing samples of near-Earth asteroid Bennu, the agency’s first collection of asteroid samples from space

OpIndia Staff -

US: Rats chew 6-month-old baby’s body parts, 50 bite marks found on body of the infant kept in a trash-filled rat-infested room

OpIndia Staff -

Iran foils major terror plot by defusing 30 bombs set to explode simultaneously in Tehran, 28 Islamic State-linked terrorists arrested: Iranian Media

OpIndia Staff -

‘It is still a world of double standards’: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar criticises Global North

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,027FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com