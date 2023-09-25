Monday, September 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCanada: Parliament speaker apologises for celebrating a Nazi who killed Jews during WWII, Trudeau's...
Culture and HistoryEditor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Canada: Parliament speaker apologises for celebrating a Nazi who killed Jews during WWII, Trudeau’s govt faces another humiliation

"Canada's Jewish community stands firmly with #Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression. But we can't stay silent when crimes committed by Ukrainians during the Holocaust are whitewashed", the CIJA had shared on the Parliament's celebration of a Nazi criminal.

OpIndia Staff
Canadian speaker issued apology for celebrating Nazi soldier
Yaroslav Hunka was celebrated in Canadian parliament on September 22 as war hero (Image: Reuters/File)
10

On 24th September, Canadian Parliament speaker Anthony Rota apologised for celebrating a Nazi, Yaroslav Hunka, who had participated in the genocide against Jews during World War II. In his statement, Rota claimed that he was made aware of more information on Hunka that “caused” him to regret the decision to celebrate him. Furthermore, he claimed no one in the Parliament or among the Ukrainian delegation was aware of his intentions to celebrate Hunka during his address.

He said, “On Friday, 22nd September, in my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognised an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information, which causes me to regret my decision to do so. I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them. This initiative was entirely my own, the individual in question being from my riding and having been brought to my attention. I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my actions.”

Source: ourcommons.ca

Earlier, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs expressed their concerns over the matter. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), they said, “We are deeply troubled & disturbed that a Ukrainian veteran of the infamous 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS – which actively participated in the genocide of Jews – was celebrated with a standing ovation in the Canadian Parliament. Canada’s Jewish community stands firmly with #Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression. But we can’t stay silent when crimes committed by Ukrainians during the Holocaust are whitewashed.”

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Official Opposition since 2022, has also raised objections to celebrating Hunka in the Parliament. He pointed out that Trudeau personally met and honoured Hunka. Accusing the ruling party of recognising a Nazi veteran on the floor of the House of Commons, he demanded an apology from the PM.

He said, “It has come out today that Justin Trudeau personally met with and honoured a veteran of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (a Nazi division). Liberals then arranged for this Nazi veteran to be recognised on the floor of the House of Commons during the visit of the Ukrainian President. This is an appalling error in judgment on the part of Justin Trudeau, whose personal protocol office is responsible for arranging and vetting all guests and programming for state visits of this kind. No parliamentarians (other than Justin Trudeau) had the opportunity to vet this individual’s past before he was introduced and honoured on the floor of the House of Commons. Without warning or context, it was impossible for any parliamentarian in the room (other than Mr Trudeau) to know of this dark past. Mr. Trudeau must personally apologise and avoid passing the blame to others as he always does.”

Canada celebrated Nazi soldier who fought for Hitler in World War II

On 22nd September, the Canadian House of Commons gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, a World War II veteran who fought for “Ukrainian independence” against Russian aggressors. This is how the speaker of the House, Anthony Rota, introduced him. The 98-year-old war veteran, however, was a member of a SS unit, the 14th SS-Volunteer Division “Galicia”, established in 1943 by the Nazis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also present during the occasion.

Notably, SS was the main paramilitary group under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in Nazi Germany and was primarily responsible for tunning Holocaust operations. 14th SS-Volunteer Division Galicia was made up of volunteers, which means that Yaroslav Hunka joined the unit on his own will, and was not conscripted.

The war criminals of World War II and Canadian connections

The members of the First Ukrainian Division have been deemed war criminals by several experts. However, Canadian inquiry into their history did not recognise them as war criminals. Interestingly, there is clear evidence that Canada housed at least 3,000 war criminals. Canadian authorities established a commission to look into war criminals, and the commission headed by Justice Jules Deschenes submitted its report in December 1986 titled “Commission of Inquiry on War Crimes“. As per the report, the Canadian government had allowed over 2,000 war criminals from WWII to enter Canada despite the Canadian Jewish Congress’s opposition. The commission gave Hunko’s division “clean chit” due to the lack of evidence.

2014 Nazi Hunter Steve Rambam called Canada a safe haven for war criminals. Notably, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also called out Canada in a recent statement for giving shelter to terrorists and gangsters.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCanadia Nazi, Ukraine Nazi, Trudeau Nazi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

UP: Unnao district administration cracks down on land mafia Naseem Ahmed, property worth over Rs 1 billion seized

ANI -

Jharkhand: 90% of encroachers of govt land have names like Firoz, Sajjad, Kaleem, Imran… will the ‘Haldwani Incident’ repeat as accused evade court dates?

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

“Urgent Necessity”: Manipur CM holds meeting with BRO officials to extend border fencing by 70 km across the India-Myanmar border

OpIndia Staff -

Canada’s House of Commons gives standing ovation to Ukrainian-Canadian WWII veteran who fought for Nazis: History of SS unit and war criminal’s connection to...

Anurag -

India and the UN launch a joint capacity-building initiative for the Global South by sharing India’s experiences, best practices and expertise

ANI -

NASA’s OSIRIS REx spacecraft drops a capsule containing samples of near-Earth asteroid Bennu, the agency’s first collection of asteroid samples from space

OpIndia Staff -

US: Rats chew 6-month-old baby’s body parts, 50 bite marks found on body of the infant kept in a trash-filled rat-infested room

OpIndia Staff -

Iran foils major terror plot by defusing 30 bombs set to explode simultaneously in Tehran, 28 Islamic State-linked terrorists arrested: Iranian Media

OpIndia Staff -

‘It is still a world of double standards’: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar criticises Global North

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian media questions Justin Trudeau over his allegations against India, asks him to share evidence if he has any

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,027FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com