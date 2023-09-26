The row over students offering namaz at Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Vadodara has not completely calmed down yet and another video from the Commerce Department of the university went viral on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. In the viral video, three Muslim youths can be seen offering Namaz in an open area near a Shiv Mandir.

In the video, said to be shot inside the Commerce Department of the university, three Muslim youths wearing white namaz caps could be seen praying near the Shiv Mandir.

After the video went viral, there was an outrage over the same, compelling authorities to launch a probe. A preliminary probe revealed that these three students were reportedly studying at the Commerce Department at the University.

High-level committee will investigate and take the decision: PRO of Vadodara’s MS University

In an interview with the media, MS University Campus PRO Lakulish Trivedi stated, “The University has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the matter. The committee will convene, investigate, and arrive at its decision later.”

MS University in Vadodara not new to Namaz controversy

Vodadora’s MS University has been embroiled in a similar controversy several times in the past. In January this year, a video went viral wherein a young woman was seen offering namaz in the botany section of the university’s science department.

Following this, a strong protest was registered with the faculty dean by the senate members, who demanded that the faculty dean take strict action against this behaviour. Hindu organisations had also registered their protest on this issue.

Prior to this, on December 25 and 26 2022, two videos of Muslims offering namaz at Vadodara’s Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) went viral on social media platforms. As per reports, a video of a couple offering namaz at university premises went viral on Sunday, and the next day a video of two students offering namaz went viral.

The students were found offering namaz outside the Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya at the University premises. The students were reportedly studying at the Commerce Department at the University and came to appear for the exam. They were found offering namaz at the university premises, and some students recorded the video.

The Hindu organisations recited Hanuman Chalisa at the premises in retaliation. On the other hand, some Hindu activists also went to the Vice Chancellor’s office and raised slogans demanding a probe into the matter.

Speaking to OpIndia, ABVP said that the University had assured action in the matter.

The video of the couple offering Namaz went viral

A video of a couple offering Namaz at the campus just a day before the incident went viral. They were also found offering prayers outside the Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya.

Notably, as they were not students at the University so were assumed to be parents or guardians of students at the University.