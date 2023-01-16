The issue of offering namaz at Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) in Vadodara has not calmed down yet. A new video from another department of the university has gone viral on 16th January 2023. The young woman was seen offering namaz in the botany section of the university’s science department. Earlier on 26th December 2022, a video of two students offering namaz in front of the Sanskrit department had gone viral.

Once again, the atmosphere of the university has become tense as the young woman offered namaz in the University. A strong protest has been registered with the faculty dean by the senate members in this regard. Hindu organisations have also registered their protest on this issue.

The senate members have asked the faculty dean to take strict action against this behaviour.

The HOD of the botany department was unaware of this whole matter. When asked about the issue, the head of the department N S R Krishnaya said, “I have no information about namaz. The entire incident has been reported through the media. All HODs of the university will be informed about this. It is not right to offer namaz in an educational complex. Appropriate cooperation will be provided when the matter is investigated.”

Earlier on December 26, a team of the university’s vigilance rushed to the spot after it was reported that two men were offering namaz on the university premises. Both students were stopped and investigated. To prevent such incidents in the future, Hindu organisations registered a strong protest. However, the controversy over the issue at MS University did not stop there as another namaz video has surfaced.